SAN FRANCISCO — Ivan Salgado, a 32-year-old bartender and server at his family’s Mexican restaurant in Chicago, volunteered to stop working in late March so his aunt wouldn’t have to lay off any other servers.
There weren’t many opportunities for hospitality workers under the city’s shelter-in-place order. But Salgado had his own car and figured he would have an easier time finding a side hustle than his co-workers. To make rent, he threw himself into working full-time for grocery delivery company Instacart, which has exploded in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic and is hiring 550,000 workers to keep up with demand.
“Honestly, I feel like I have no other choice,” he said. “There’s really no other place to work unless it’s working at a grocery store, doing delivery service like this.”
More than 38 million people have filed for unemployment nationwide in the last two months. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of gig jobs became available from businesses including Amazon, DoorDash, Instacart and Shipt, a delivery app acquired by Target. Many workers who have been furloughed, laid off or can’t work from home are rushing into the gig economy, lured by the promise of an immediate and flexible way to earn money.
This massive influx of new gig workers could become a more permanent fixture of the economy if consumer demand for home delivery stays strong after the pandemic or if tech companies normalize replacing employees with gig jobs. That means more Americans could face the same inequities exposed by the virus, such as access to health care and sick leave.
Even in the best of times, gig work offered few protections. But the virus crisis has increased the stakes of operating without a safety net. Most on-demand companies offset thin profit margins by offloading the risk onto workers, who are classified as independent contractors and have to provide their own vehicle and gas. There is a lack of basic employee protections. Take-home pay is volatile, and there is no minimum wage or overtime.
“It’s one of the most vivid illustrations of how work has become more precarious,” said Molly Kinder, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, a public-policy think tank. “In a moment where we are all feeling vulnerable — about our jobs, our family and our health — it makes us think: Is this really what we want the work of the future to be?”
There were 1.6 million gig workers in the United States in 2017, according to the most recent survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Surveys conducted around that time by McKinsey Global Institute and the Freelancers’ Union found that 25% to 30% of all U.S. workers engaged in nontraditional or gig work, as either a primary or supplementary income.
Silicon Valley, led by Uber and Lyft, spent a decade pitching this labor arrangement as both empowering and inevitable.
But, illustrating the volatility of gig work, Uber’s ride-hailing business has fallen by 80% during the coronavirus crisis, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during an earnings call this month. Forty percent of the app’s drivers in the United States and Canada were cross-dispatched in April to Uber Eats.
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases among workers at grocery stores and Amazon warehouses, the companies have filled the majority of their new positions.
Instacart, founded in 2012, more than doubled its workforce in two months. Shipt brought on 100,000 workers, doubling the size of its fleet in two months after six years in business. DoorDash launched a program to quickly approve furloughed restaurant workers for gig jobs. And Amazon has seen more new drivers sign up for Amazon Flex, a gig service where workers use their own vehicles to deliver packages or groceries from Whole Foods, said spokeswoman Rena Lunak. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
In interviews with 20 people who signed up for these jobs since the coronavirus crisis hit two months ago, workers said the barrier to entry was low, requiring little more than a background check, driver’s license and car insurance. But many found a steep learning curve in navigating company policies that shape pay and hours. Nearly all recruits said the availability of work and pay dropped off after a few weeks. In online forums, workers blame the drop on bots or the deluge of new workers.
Instacart said its gig workers, known as shoppers, “appreciate the choice and flexibility that shopping on the Instacart platform affords them,” according to spokeswoman Natalia Montalvo. She added that most shoppers “use Instacart primarily to supplement their income from other forms of work — providing a critical lifeline for people during this economic downturn.”
Shipt spokeswoman Julie Coop said policy changes during the pandemic have benefited workers. “We are committed to our people, and work closely with our independent shoppers to ensure working opportunities that meet their needs,” Coop said.
Max Rettig, head of public policy for DoorDash, said, “We will continue to do everything we can to promote the health and safety of those we serve through our platform while providing meaningful, flexible earning opportunities during this time of economic crisis.” He added that its drivers earned on average more than $23 per hour last month, including tips. Lunak said Amazon Flex offers workers an opportunity to set their own schedule and that, on average, workers drive 13 hours per week and earn more than $25 an hour.
Lawmakers have expanded benefits like unemployment to gig workers in recent months, despite the fact that companies have not paid into state unemployment funds.
In the meantime, the flood of new gig workers has become the most high-stakes test of flexibility versus precarity.
“A lot of them don’t know how to schedule themselves, navigate through the app or see their earnings,” said Nicholas Trinidad, who has been working for DoorDash and other delivery apps for two years and fields questions from recruits while waiting in restaurant parking lots or at the grocery store.
Many recruits are learning by doing. Debbie Everitt Welker has worked as a hair stylist in Texas since 1984 but found herself temporarily out of a job when the Dallas salon where she cuts hair had to close to comply with shelter-in-place orders. Welker signed up for Instacart after an ad popped up on Facebook promising up to $25 per hour.
Welker knew she would still have to deduct money for gas, taxes, and wear and tear on her car, but she figured even $15 an hour was worth her time. “I never imagined it would be under $10 an hour,” she said.
Instacart’s algorithm organizes grocery orders into “batches,” which can include up to three different customers. Workers then select gigs from a Twitter-like feed, which shows earnings per batch in one lump sum, including tips.
Welker soon discovered that customer tips are reduced when items are not in stock, an inevitable occurrence during a pandemic.
The reliance on tips also hurt Salgado, the restaurant worker in Chicago. For a while, he made $150 a day for five or six hours of work, slightly more per hour than he made during shifts at the restaurant. But he also had a customer who lowered his tip from 53% to zero after the groceries were delivered, a practice known as tip-baiting, where customers offer a high tip to try to snatch a delivery slot and then claw it back. Instacart allows customers to increase or decrease their tip up to three days after an order is complete.
“I’m grabbing all these groceries that other people have touched,” Salgado said. “I’m still putting myself at risk just for them to take the money back?”
When the app is down, it can cost drivers money as well as time. Meredith Troy, who started working for Instacart last month in Oviedo, Florida, said the app crashed just as she had almost finished shopping. Troy was new to gig work after her other three jobs fell through.
At first when the app crashed, Troy was resigned to losing an hour putting all the items back on the shelves. But when she tried to cancel, a pop-up in the app warned her that too many cancellations could affect her internal ratings. So she got out her credit card and paid $229.92 herself.
Troy waited weeks for her full reimbursement, which came through only after The Post asked Instacart about it.
