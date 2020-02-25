Spectrum Design PC of Roanoke will plan and oversee construction of a new bus station for Valley Metro.
Valley Metro chose Spectrum on Feb. 11 over three other design firms in a competitive procurement process that started in late October. The other firms were Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers, Interactive Design Inc. and 3 North PLLC.
The new bus center is slated for Third Street and Salem Avenue and will replace the Campbell Court Transportation Center on Campbell Avenue near Jefferson Street, the oldest operating bus station in Virginia. Spectrum’s role involves planning, design, bidding and construction management. Valley Metro had budgeted $529,529 for design and construction management in a spending blueprint released about a year ago. The total project cost was given as nearly $9.7 million.
Spectrum’s winning proposal includes a few details of the company’s approach to designing bus, train and dual-purpose transit centers in the past. The new facility should separate the movements of pedestrians and vehicles as much as possible and, where people and vehicles will share space, provide crosswalks protected by traffic-calming measures, Spectrum told Valley Metro officials.
Right now, walking from Campbell Court's waiting room to buses parked at boarding platforms requires crossing a driveway that buses use to exit the building. The Roanoke Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization criticized the boarding area more than five years ago as "confusing to maneuver, even for seasoned riders, and excessively challenging for persons with disabilities."
It should ideally be "easy and safe" to board and get off a bus, according to Spectrum, which plans to consider “ramps and well-lighted platforms” to benefit people with disabilities, the elderly and people with luggage or small children, its proposal said.
Technology will play a role, providing “real-time” bus arrival displays, solar lights and security cameras, according to project documents.
Valley Metro strives for big change. "The new facility will be inherently different in nature and design and provide for a smooth, safe, and efficient transit experience for all GRTC employees and patrons," wrote Valley Metro, using an acronym for its corporate name, Greater Roanoke Transit Co.
Bus system officials have acknowledged that the existing bus station is outdated and believe it is nearing the end of its useful life. Despite its age, it still serves as the busy hub where more than a dozen routes converge at least hourly 15 hours a day, six days a week. An estimated 1,500 people ride on a regular basis, and many change buses in Campbell Court. Passengers can also catch the Smart Way bus between Blacksburg and Roanoke at the bus terminal, which opened in 1987.
Valley Metro plans to first set up a temporary bus transfer center at the site of the future new bus station, possibly later this year. It then plans to turn over Campbell Court to a developer for construction of a mixed-use project.
Several steps must happen first, however.
Roanoke's land-use ordinance permits a bus passenger terminal or station downtown only with prior approval of the city's Board of Zoning Appeals. The board would have to find that the proposed station would be congruent with the surrounding neighborhood before giving its consent. Some neighborhood residents and businesses oppose using the large parking lot at Third Street and Salem Avenue for a bus station and have recommended putting it elsewhere. The city, which owns Valley Metro, has bought the land and plans to petition for approval.
The application to the Board of Zoning Appeals "will be filed at the appropriate time, most likely in the spring," said Sherman Stovall, assistant city manager.
Developer Lucas Thornton said Tuesday he is "excited” to begin building his $35 million project in place of Campbell Court, which will have apartments, retail and commercial offices. His designer, 3 North, is one of the companies that bid unsuccessfully to design the bus station. He said the designer and a builder will be ready to begin work when Valley Metro transfers Campbell Court to his company. The parties have agreed that the transfer will occur by June 30. Thornton said he has tenants already lined up for some of the spaces.
