Roanoke Cement Co. has been cited for violating air emission standards.

An overheated kiln operation at Roanoke Cement Co. has led environmental regulators to cite the company for violating air emission standards.

The Botetourt County plant agreed to pay a $3,640 fine as part of an agreement reached this month with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

There was no documented harm to public health or the environment, according to Marvin Booth, an enforcement specialist with DEQ’s regional office.

Officials at Roanoke Cement alerted DEQ of the problem on June 26, 2019, after tests showed that the temperature in a baghouse inlet that received gas from a kiln used to make cement had exceeded the maximum limit, according to a consent order posted on the agency’s website.

The average temperature of 250 degrees, over a nine-hour period, was the result of an equipment malfunction.

Roanoke Cement has fixed the problem that led to the violation, the consent order stated.

A plant manager who signed the document March 2 could not be reached for comment this week.

Roanoke Cement has won a series of awards for its environmental protections, and Booth said it generally has a good record of compliance with DEQ regulations.

