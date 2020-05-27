Delta Dental of Virginia and the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation said Wednesday they would donate $3 million to help dentists reopen their offices and ease the financial burden of safety protocols due to COVID-19.
Delta Dental said the funds would be distributed to the more than 4,500 dentists in its network to cover expenses associated with safety guidelines, including purchasing personal protective equipment.
“We know dentists need access to funds as soon as possible to meet new safety precautions,” Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia, said in a news release. “We’re empathetic to dentists and patients alike who remain concerned about how and when to safely return to the dentist office. Quickly supporting dentists is crucial to ensuring patients receive the oral health care they need, when they need it.”
Dentists began May 1 reopening their offices that had been closed since March. They are having to limit the number of patients in the office at one time and institute more infection control and safety procedures.
