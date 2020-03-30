Environmental regulators have cited a Craig County sewage treatment plant for the overflow of about 2.6 million gallons of wastewater into a nearby creek.
As part of an agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Craig-New Castle Public Service Authority will fix the problems that led to the discharges into Johns Creek.
A consent order posted to DEQ’s website says the releases, which happened on seven occasions between December 2018 and October 2019, were caused by heavy rains and saturated ground.
The PSA allowed the inflow of ground and surface water into its collection system, increasing the volume of wastewater and overwhelming the capacity of a pump station, according to Jerry Ford, a senior enforcement specialist with DEQ.
Although the releases exceeded limits set in a permit, there was no documented harm to public health or the environment.
The PSA reported the releases to DEQ. An official with the authority could not be reached for comment Monday.
As required by the consent order, the PSA will complete a study of its sewer system and identify improvements to be made. A schedule and financial plan are due to state regulators by January 2021.
Unlike in most enforcement actions, DEQ did not impose a fine.
“In the case of a very small PSA serving a rural population, the Department believes it is in the public’s best interest to have all available funds applied to correcting the problems,” Ford wrote in an email.
