State and federal judges in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys took steps Monday to address the looming threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has now been deemed a “judicial emergency” by the Supreme Court of Virginia.
The actions largely postpone most in-person hearings until at least mid-April for state courts, and into early May for federal courts.
A notice posted online by Montgomery County General District Court officials also asked that anyone who is not a party to a case, or a witness, "please consider staying home."
The precautions come one day after Gov. Ralph Northam announced a statewide ban on events involving 100 people or more, and further urged Virginians to limit group exposure.
The state Supreme Court’s designation of a judicial emergency puts into effect an order suspending all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in Virginia for 21 days in circuit and district courts.
That's the statewide threshold, but in some local courts, that duration and other conditions were extended even further.
"The judge is going to be making determinations on a daily basis. … This is all new to us, as of only the last couple hours," said Anne Helms, clerk of Pulaski County's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
State courts in the 23rd Judicial District, which covers Roanoke County and the cities of Roanoke and Salem — and which includes circuit courts, general district courts and juvenile and domestic relations courts — will remain open, but in-person proceedings have been almost entirely suspended through April 10.
Chief Judge David Carson announced in an order Monday afternoon that exceptions to these suspensions will include:
- Proceedings necessary to protect criminal defendants’ constitutional rights, including bond-related issues and speedy trial deadlines
- Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including orders of protection
- Proceedings involving emergency child custody orders
- Department of Social Services emergencies involving child protection
- Petitions for temporary injunctive relief
- Matters involving emergency mental health orders
- Emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons
- Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency
- Other exceptions as approved by the chief judge of each court
Orders of protection and temporary injunctions that would otherwise expire between Monday and April 10 have been extended until April 13, Carson's order said.
Carson’s order stipulates that the presiding judge of each court can decide how those in-person court proceedings can be conducted — protecting defendants’ core constitutional rights but also urging them, when possible, to limit in-person courtroom contact through teleconferencing, video conferencing and email.
In-court proceedings that do occur will be limited to attorneys, the parties at hand, necessary witnesses and security officers.
The order also leaves open the possibility of modified regulations, should circumstances dictate.
“Throughout the suspension period, there shall be a liberal continuance policy” for case delays, the order said.
The Montgomery County General District Court notice was similar, saying that non-attorney criminal and traffic cases that were set between March 18 and April 3 will be moved to a later date. A staffer in the clerk’s office said that the plan is to postpone all of these cases past June 1. For cases involving attorneys, the Montgomery notice urged people to keep in touch with their lawyers because many of those cases are likely to be delayed as well.
Some of the other courts in the 27th Judicial Circuit — which stretches from Montgomery through Pulaski, Giles, Floyd, Wythe, Grayson and Carroll counties and the cities of Radford and Galax — reported similar measures. Staff in several clerk's offices, including Montgomery County Circuit and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts, and Pulaski County General District Court, said Monday afternoon that procedures still were being worked out.
In Pulaski County's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Helms, the clerk, said that while in-person hearings would continue as needed, the court would do as much by video and phone and online as possible. She urged anyone with court business to call the relevant clerk's office before going to the courthouse.
Maetta Crewe, clerk of Pulaski County Circuit Court, said that for at least the near future, all hearings would be done by video. "We're not doing anything in the courtroom," Crewe said.
The chief judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit, which covers Franklin County, could not be reached for information about changes in that district, but those courts will be subject to the same minimal requirements of the state's judicial emergency declaration.
Also Monday, the chief federal judge in western Virginia postponed live proceedings in criminal, civil and bankruptcy cases.
U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski described the measures as "temporary steps to protect public health, reduce the size of public gatherings and eliminate unnecessary travel."
Hearings of all types have been called off through the end of the month in all Western District divisions: Abingdon, Big Stone Gap, Charlottesville, Danville, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and Roanoke. There will be no criminal or civil trials at least until after April 30.
Judges and litigants will rely to a greater degree on video conferencing and phone to conduct the court's business, according to Urbanski's three-page order. Courthouses will stay open to receive filings, answer phones and respond to email during the break in live court proceedings.
In spite of the restrictions, federal judges can order a particular proceeding be held to preserve the rights of parties. All other matters will be rescheduled, according to the plan.
The restrictions also apply to the Veterans Treatment Court, Drug Treatment Court cases and Reentry Court.
