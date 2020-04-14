Two industrial employers released updates Tuesday on how they're coping with the virus emergency.
Corning Inc. in Christiansburg has asked a portion of its hourly production work force to volunteer for indefinite layoff, resulting in about 100 employees stepping up, spokesman Joe Dunning said.
Workers at the plant manufacture ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in vehicles. Demand for such goods from automakers is down, Dunning said. He did not reveal a figure for total employment.
Volvo suspended production of trucks at its New River Valley factory for the week, spokeswoman Mary Beth Halprin said. Halprin said employees will be told when to return. She did not release a projected return date.
The company previously shut down the plant the week of March 23, resumed limited assembly the week of March 30, and further resumed activity the week of April 6, Halprin said. The plant employs about 2,600 people.
