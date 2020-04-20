Corning Inc. in Christiansburg has closed temporarily due to the COVIC-19 emergency, a company official said Monday.
The plant will resume production May 4 after the two-week shutdown, spokeswoman Elizabeth Dann said.
A representative of the same plant said last week that 100 hourly employees had agreed to voluntary layoffs of undisclosed duration.
Workers at the plant manufacture ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in vehicles. Demand for such goods from automakers is down, the company has said. Officials declined to say how many people work there.
