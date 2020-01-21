An integrated supply chain company will invest $12 million to establish a new logistics and warehousing operation in the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County, it was announced by state and local officials Tuesday.
The facility will also serve as a hub for motor carrier freight services to reach major clients in eastern United States markets, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 33 new jobs, according to the release.
“The Patton Logistics Group is a significant addition to Pulaski County’s New River Valley Commerce Park,” Northam said in the release. “This project will bring 33 new jobs and strengthen Virginia’s supply chain management sector. We are confident that the region’s top-notch workforce and access to expanding markets along I-81 and I-77 will help the company serve its growing client list.”
Patton Logistics is comprised of three separate organizations employing 560 people throughout the United States, according to the release: Watsontown Trucking Company is a family-owned and operated asset-based motor carrier founded in 1941. They operate a fleet of 400 trucks and 1,150 trailers with a workforce of 475. Patton Logistics, LLC was organized in 2013 as an affiliated entity of Watsontown Trucking Company to provide transportation brokerage and third-party logistics services for its expanding customer base. Patton Warehousing, LLC was formed in 2015 and currently manages 1.6 million square feet of warehouse space in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New Jersey. The Patton Logistics Group management team has over 150 years of combined transportation and logistics knowledge and can provide integrated supply chain solutions ranging from motor carrier transportation, warehousing, distribution services, logistics, and brokerage sourcing. Watsontown Trucking Company has received numerous service and safety awards from clients and business partners.
“Over the past several years we have developed a motor carrier transportation and logistics presence in Southwest Virginia and throughout the southeastern United States,” said Steve Patton, president of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics, LLC, in the release. “We chose to further expand in Dublin, Virginia, for several reasons: first, this location provides access to a superior workforce that is dedicated to help us develop a reliable logistics system for our clients. Also, the close proximity to the interstate highway system gives us the ability to provide daily service to population centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Tennessee. Finally, Southwest Virginia is home to two of our largest clients and having a location near them will only enhance our ability to serve their logistics needs in the future.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority (VFRIFA), and Onward New River Valley to secure this project for Virginia. The governor approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pulaski County with the project, according to the release. Patton Logistics is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
“Our economic development team worked hard to compete for and secure Patton Logistics’ site location decision, and we are delighted to welcome them as the newest member of our business community,” said Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joseph Guthrie, in the release. “Even better, since they are a highly capable 3PL resource, they will further support Pulaski County’s diverse advanced manufacturing sector. This announcement is a great way to begin 2020 as it continues the success the county has had recently in economic development, bringing Pulaski County’s new capital investment totals to nearly $475 million and more than 1,460 new jobs created in the past three years.”
