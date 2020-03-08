Community Housing Partners, a Virginia-based nonprofit with a hub in Christiansburg, has received a $4.5 million federal grant that the nonprofit will use to leverage with other public and private funding, it announced last week.
It is the first time CHP has received the Capital Magnet Fund grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, the nonprofit said in a news release. CHP provides affordable and sustainable housing throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.
Through a competitive grant program, the Capital Magnet Fund supports a wide variety of affordable housing and community revitalization projects nationwide, including the development, preservation, rehabilitation and purchase of housing for low-income families. Certified CDFIs and nonprofit organizations that primarily develop or manage affordable housing communities are eligible for funding.
CHP will leverage the Capital Magnet Fund grant with the other sources to invest more than $158 million in the development or preservation of affordable rental homes in Virginia, Maryland and Florida, according to the release. More than 1,800 affordable homes in CHP’s service area will benefit from the grant funding. All of the homes created or preserved will serve low-income families with more than 70% of the households earning 50% or less of area median income, and 79% located in areas of economic distress.
“This is a game changer for Community Housing Partners,” said Lance Sutherland, Vice President of Finance and Accounting at CHP. “We can use the Capital Magnet Fund for new construction and preservation projects, while using our other operating funds to invest in our affordable rental communities elsewhere in our service area. This will essentially change CHP’s capacity to deliver on our mission in perpetuity, as the funds will be recycled over and over again as they are paid back by completed projects and reinvested into new ones.”
CHP was one of 38 organizations awarded a total of $130.9 million through the Capital Magnet Fund’s FY 2019 round.
