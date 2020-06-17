Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... WEST CENTRAL BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 815 PM EDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 210 PM EDT, RUNOFF FROM EARLIER HEAVY RAINFALL CONTINUES TO CAUSE FLOODING ACROSS THE REGION. SEVERAL ROADS REMAIN CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING AND A MUD SLIDE WAS REPORTED NEAR CAVE SPRING. ADDITIONALLY, JOHNS CREEK AT NEW CASTLE IS ABOVE FLOOD STAGE, THE ROANOKE RIVER IS ABOVE FLOOD STAGE OR WILL SOON EXCEED FLOOD STAGE FROM GLEN VAR THROUGH ROANOKE AND HAS REACHED MODERATE FLOOD AT NIAGARA. OTHER SMALLER STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE AT OF ABOVE BANKFUL AS WELL. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... VINTON... ROCKY MOUNT... AND TROUTVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&