The 540 area code is running out of phone numbers. But if you have one now, you can keep it.
In an order Wednesday, the State Corporation Commission approved a second area code — 626 — for a region that includes the New River and Roanoke valleys and a swath of Western Virginia that stretches north to Winchester.
According to the SCC, the region will exhaust its available numbers with a 540 prefix sometime in 2022.
Although all existing 540 numbers will remain the same, callers will have to dial the area code when making what previously had been a local call. Once all combinations that start with 540 are used up, new accounts will be assigned the 626 area code.
An increase in telephone accounts, along with a larger number of mobile devices, created the need for a second area code in a region that was created in 1995, splitting off from the 703 area code.
The new, two-area code region is expected to have a lifespan of 30 years, according to a report last month from a SCC hearing examiner.
After holding hearings across the state, Mathias Roussy recommended superimposing a new area code over the region. Other options had included splitting the region into two area codes and creating an overlay with 540 and one of two adjacent area codes, either 434 or 276.
Having two area codes will be “more durable and/or less disruptive than other alternatives, “ the commission said in an order Wednesday.
While the SCC approved the change, the 626 area code was selected by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.