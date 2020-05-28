A drawing of a new bus center that could be built in Roanoke next year shows two outdoor boarding platforms with ample rooftops to shelter riders.
Two structures, a main building for Valley Metro and a smaller one for Greyhound, appear on the color diagram. City officials said they hope the illustrations will generate discussion among members of the public to help the design team complete its work.
Many considerations, including building materials and landscaping, are still undecided. But the release of the renderings signals that a period of increased activity for the $9.8 million project is about to begin.
City Manager Bob Cowell on Thursday said that the plan is “to start meeting with the community” in June or July while still respecting the public health emergency.
Restrictions on public gatherings could limit the number of residents able to meet with the project team at any one time during planned open house gatherings, he said.
After completion of the facility’s design, possibly in August, the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals could hold a public hearing and vote on the project, which requires a special exception permit under local land-use law, officials said.
A Section 106 Historic Review by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and a National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment review are additional “hurdles that we have to clear,” said Sherman Stovall, assistant city manager.
The city has a plan to pay for the project using a combination of local and grant funds. If all necessary approvals are received in time, the city could put the project out to bid this winter and build it next year, Stovall said. Stovall cautioned that city officials can’t yet say exactly when Valley Metro riders will get a new station because certain steps that will determine the timing are “beyond our control."
The journey began in January 2019 when city officials announced that they would like to replace the current facility where Valley Metro and Greyhound riders board and disembark: Campbell Court near Jefferson Street. It opened in 1987 and is the oldest operating bus station in Virginia. The city bought the large parking lot in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation for the new facility and hired Spectrum Design PC of Roanoke to design it. Thursday was the first time the public received a peek at what the bus center may look like in final form.
Valley Metro buses run six days a week between roughly 6 a.m. and nearly 9 p.m. Some representatives of apartments and small businesses on Salem Avenue have said that they object to the proposal and plan to ask the zoning appeals board to veto the location.
The bus center is one of three development projects made public at the same time a year and a half ago.
After Campbell Court is no longer needed, the city and Valley Metro plan to trade it to the Roanoke development company Hist:Re Partners in return for real estate at Jefferson Street and Norfolk Avenue. The city plans to remodel the facility at that corner, which sits adjacent to the Amtrak platform, as a train station. Hist:Re Partners plans to raze most of Campbell Court and build a new development consisting of apartments, offices and retail at an estimated cost of $35 million.
The lockdowns related to the virus emergency that began in March have delayed the projects by several months from their original timeline. Cowell gave reassurance Thursday that the bus project "is still very much a go." An estimated 1,500 people a day ride the bus and see it is a vital link to the necessities of life.
