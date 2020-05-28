Roanoke Times journalists Matt Chittum, Jeff Sturgeon, Henri Gendreau and Stephanie Klein-Davis explore the plans to relocate Valley Metro's d…

What's next for Roanoke's bus station?

Here's a possible timeline for the steps involved in Roanoke building a new bus station for Valley Metro and Greyhound.

Thursday: The city releases preliminary conceptual sketches showing the general layout of the proposed facility at Third Street and Salem Avenue. The public can comment on the project by emailing communityengagement@roanokeva.gov with the subject line ROANOKE TRANSIT TRANSFER STATION.

June or July: Possible date for a community input session or sessions hosted by Valley Metro for members of the public to discuss the facility's design with the design team.

August: Estimated date for when the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals could hold a public hearing and vote on the project, which requires a special exception permit under local land-use law.

Second half of 2020: The project will receive a Section 106 Historic Review by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and a National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment review.

Winter 2020-21: Possible date for bidding process necessary to hire builder.

Late 2020: If approvals are received, crews would establish a temporary bus station at the site.

2021: Construction begins and could take about a year.