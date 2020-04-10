CHRISTIANSBURG — A Mission BBQ and a Starbucks will be among the new tenants of the Christiansburg Marketplace, according to a banner that was briefly unveiled at the shopping center Friday morning.
The banner lists the tenants that have been confirmed so far for a mostly vacant shopping center that is undergoing a substantial revamp.
The other tenants publicized Friday include existing Marketplace occupant Harbor Freight Tools and wireless device and services provider Verizon, which the shopping center’s developer Bromont Investments had previously confirmed.
The other new tenants will be a Chipotle restaurant, an Elegant Nails salon, an Orangetheory Fitness gym, an Aspen Dental practice and another restaurant called Sandro’s that specializes in New York-style pizzas and Italian cuisine. Chipotle will be featured in the Roanoke Times’ upcoming Sunday Business Intel.
Aspen Dental is a brand of independently owned and operated dental practices.
Luke Puccinelli, senior vice president of operations for Richmond-based The Morgan Companies and who oversees the Marketplace's day-to-day operations, said the hope is that the majority of the new tenants confirmed Friday open during the second half of the year.
"We continue to negotiate LOIs [letters of intent] and gain interests for our big boxes. We hope to have more announcements soon," he said.
Puccinelli said he hopes that an anchor tenant can be announced during the latter part of the year.
"We continue to be in negotiations with several national retailers for anchor spaces, but those are more complicated negotiations," he said.
The shopping center didn’t specify if the Starbucks and Verizon will be existing stores relocating from another nearby shopping center.
Bromont previously listed health foods supermarket Earth Fare as a potential tenant, but the Asheville, North Carolina-based specialty grocer’s recent bankruptcy and locations closing announcement has cast some doubt on whether the company would ever open a store in Christiansburg.
Walt Rector, a managing member of all Bromont entities and the leader of the Marketplace’s redevelopment team, said in February - shortly after Earth Fare’s bankruptcy announcement - that the grocer’s challenges would not impact the Christiansburg shopping center.
There are, however, plans to re-open the shuttered Earth Fare location in Roanoke’s Ivy Market.
The re-opening plans for the Roanoke store came after a group with ties to Earth Fare bought leases for a handful of stores out of bankruptcy. That group also bought the Earth Fare name and intellectual property.
Another existing Marketplace tenant that is set to remain is Arby’s, which moved to a new spot in the shopping center to accommodate a new entrance to the property.
While Mission BBQ was confirmed Friday, speculations about the restaurant joining the Marketplace had been going on for months.
This past fall, at least one employment search site, www.indeed.com, posted several job openings in Christiansburg for Mission BBQ.
Located just off the corner of North Franklin Street and Peppers Ferry Road, the Marketplace was once home to the Walmart that later relocated to the other side of North Franklin.
There were speculations years ago about a Sam’s Club opening in the shopping center, but those talks never materialized.
The town of Christiansburg used over $1 million in taxpayer money to redo the shopping center's intersection with Franklin Street, which includes a new traffic light and pattern.
