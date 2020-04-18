WASHINGTON — Julie Wineinger knows the ins and outs of managing bulk ice cream orders.
Now in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s calculating: How many potatoes equal a pound?
Wineinger closed Lulabelle’s Sweet Shop last month when D.C.’s city government imposed sharp restrictions on dine-in food service. She worried that her small store would get too cramped with customers perusing for their favorite pints. And she wanted her staff members to be able to file for unemployment benefits before the system got inundated.
To sell ice cream that was already in stock, Wineinger offered contactless curbside pickup. Then she noticed posts online from people scouring for milk, flour, eggs and other staples increasingly hard to find.
“All of the suppliers I’ve reached out to have been super willing to do whatever they can,” Wineinger said. “They don’t have any business and they’re all trying to stay afloat. It’s just about trying to get people what they need.”
The coronavirus shutdown dealt a piercing blow to the restaurant industry, which has shed 3 million jobs and suffered a decline of $25 billion in sales, according to the National Restaurant Association. But as restaurants scramble to serve takeout and hold onto as many employees as possible, they’re embracing — and scratching their heads at — a new enterprise: groceries.
In Roanoke, The Coffee Pot, a restaurant and bar with iconic architecture, has started up its own mini-market of sorts stocked with essentials sourced from its restaurant vendors.
Offerings include meats, produce, eggs, toilet paper and protective gloves. As the inventory updates, word spreads through social media, including new pages that have sprung up to help people swap tips about where to find sought-after wares.
The Coffee Pot started thinking about adding the service after it saw its own families, friends and staffers hunting for items on their household shopping lists.
For the restaurant, the addition was a matter of community service. The team works to keep prices down and the market isn’t a profit center, said manager Angel Morgan.
“All of our people here stepped up and said, let’s do this, let’s help our community,” Morgan said. “We want to do what we can.”
The project has been deeply rewarding during these difficult times, Morgan added. “The response we’ve seen from the community has been amazing,” she said, “just an outpouring of love and support.”
Nationwide, this pivoting means the country’s food industry is quickly recalibrating to get people the goods they need, blending the networks and supply chains that have stocked supermarkets and restaurant kitchens, including even large restaurant chains, for decades.
This month, Panera Bread — where sales are down as much as 50% — started selling fruits, vegetables, breads and dairy products at more than 1,800 locations. More than 30 Denny’s locations in California and Oregon are selling sausage links, hoagie rolls, diced onions and more. Customers at over 100 Subway branches in Southern California can add sliced pastrami, shredded mozzarella and dill pickles to their lists. California Pizza Kitchen is offering its own “pantry” with frozen shrimp, jambalaya sauce and key lime pie.
At Lulabelle’s in D.C., Wineinger has added produce and fresh bread to her menu. Orders are available for pickup during a three-hour window on Saturdays.
“I’m not a grocer, I didn’t have grocery store contacts,” Wineinger said. “I’m just trying to figure this all out as I go.”
For scores of restaurateurs, “figuring it out” involves a substantial rejiggering of the country’s food supply systems. Measured by volume, about 25% of the country’s food typically goes to restaurants and food service, with the remaining three-quarters going to retail and grocery stores, said David Henkes of the food-service consulting firm Technomic. (It’s closer to a 50-50 split if you measure dollars spent by customers.)
There are other shakeups at play, too. Henkes pointed to the spike in unemployment that could pull restaurant workers into jobs with delivery services, warehouses or e-commerce giants.
“The grocery supply chain is being pushed and stretched in ways it hadn’t been before,” Henkes said. “We’re going to see some kind of fundamental realignment of how food distribution works.”
Still, Henkes said the revamp may not work as a longer-term business model. A restaurant’s value add — and chance to make a profit — doesn’t come from selling sliced bread and avocados, but from plated avocado toast.
“It would be very hard, with the way restaurants are structured right now, to really be successful in converting to a bodega, a pantry or a grocery store,” Henkes said. “It’s just not how they’re built.”
But that hasn’t stopped restaurants from mobilizing to fill an urgent need. Roboghene Reed is a Denny’s district manager in San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties in California. Reed is in her 30s and said she doesn’t worry too much about getting herself to a grocery store. Instead, she’s concerned about the elderly and immune-suppressed, or people trying to protect their loved ones.
“We’ve had one customer whose mother is battling cancer, and they don’t want to expose her,” she said. “So they can just drive up and we put the box in the trunk.”
In Salem, Frank’s Pizza also started offering a selection of household essentials after working with its vendors to secure the items.
The restaurant wasn’t wholly sure what to expect at first. Would people calling in to order a pepperoni pie say, “Oh, and throw in a side of paper towels”?
But the response has been positive, said co-owner Patricia Giovannini.
“It’s been great,” she said. “We’re really doing this just so we can help our community. To help them find those products that can be hard to find.”
The chance to forge a connection with others in the community has meant something to their team as they weather these stormy days.
“People have been great,” Giovannini said. “I think everybody knows this is a stressful situation for everyone. But, if we can all help each other, we can get through it just a little bit easier.
“Sometimes, it’s just a little gesture that can go such a long way.”
Items from Frank’s Pizza can be ordered by phone or online for pickup or delivery. Their standard delivery criteria apply. A pizza purchase isn’t required.
The Coffee Pot, where orders can be placed by phone, said it’s also starting to see ripples it never expected when it started the market service.
Nonprofits and other organizations have reached out to the restaurant in search of help procuring supplies.
And a group, Mountain Thunder Abate, donated money that The Coffee Pot used to help stock the kitchens of three local families in need.
Morgan said the restaurant plans to keep up its efforts as long as it can.
“Today was a really busy day,” she said Tuesday. “We ran out of a lot of stuff we had. But we’ll get more.”
