Saving money on the big drop in gasoline prices is a sure bet during the pandemic. The only question for drivers is how hard they want to look for the best deal.
Regular unleaded gasoline costs about a dollar less than a year ago. Pump prices range from about $1.30 to $1.80 a gallon and average about $1.50 in most communities across the region, according to gasbuddy.com, a Boston-based fuel services company with a gas-tracking app. Gas cost $2.59 per gallon of regular unleaded in Roanoke on May 6, 2019, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, the motor club federation.
Buying 15 gallons at the low end of this week’s range would cost just under $20, while buying at the high end would cost about $26. Those 15 gallons would have cost $38 at this time last year.
Mark Grim of Cloverdale lives near one of the cheapest spots in the Roanoke area for gas. He paid nearly $1.36 a gallon Thursday to fill his Dodge Ram 1500 at Greenway Market on Lee Highway in Clovderdale. “Feels good,” he said. “This thing loves the gas.”
Describing himself as a disabled veteran living in a household of seven, he was out getting groceries for an elderly woman he assists. He said a fill-up usually runs him about $60. He paid $28.73 for slightly more than 21 gallons.
The station has a lengthy history of selling automotive fuel cheap, according to co-owner Brijesh Patel, who said the practice attracts people who in turn buy packaged food, beverages and convenience store fare or hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches. The business was clearing only a cent or two on each gallon sold, but collected additional profit off the edibles and essentials, he said.
Patel named another reason for keeping gas low. “I know people are short of money. That helps them out,” he said. “Everybody seems happy.”
Some merchants elsewhere in the Roanoke region were charging near $1.70 per gallon, a price still low enough to save customers money.
“It’s good for me,” said Jenni Goodling said at the Hershberger Shell at Hershberger Road and Ferncliff Avenue, “but I don’t think the oil prices are good for the economy.”
Stay-at-home orders have slashed travel and the demand for gas, dragging down global oil prices.
Goodling paid just below $1.70 per gallon, or a total of $18.58, to bring her near-empty tank to full. A fill-up used to cost her about $40, she said. She didn’t know she was at one of the highest-priced stations in the Roanoke area but expressed no particular concern about it. A former professional tennis player, she was en route from her Pennsylvania home to Greensboro, North Carolina, to deliver groceries to loved ones, she said.
The owner of the station did not respond to a message left at his home seeking comment on his gas prices. The owner of another Roanoke station that was charging a similar price declined to speak for the record about how he priced his gas, explaining that he didn’t want to hear the comments his published explanation would surely bring from customers.
