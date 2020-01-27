The Secular Society in Blacksburg plans to spend $3 million over the next three years to wipe out the medical debt of people living in southwest Virginia.
RIP Medical Debt said in a news release Monday that it is partnering with the Secular Society to buy and abolish debt. RIP purchases medical debt for pennies on the dollar and then forgives it.
The Secular Society’s funds could eliminate $350 million to $600 million of medical debt incurred by people living in 20 counties who earn less than two times the federal poverty guidelines or who are insolvent, the news release said.
“Many receiving this benefit will find their creditworthiness restored and their peace of mind improved,” the release said.
The Secular Society declined to comment and said questions should be directed to RIP, which has yet to respond.
RIP was founded by two former debt collection executives in 2014. According to its website, Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton decided to use their expertise to create a way to forgive unpaid and unpayable medical debt by using donations to buy large bundles of debt, and then forgive it.
The website said RIP has used donations to eradicate more than $1 billion in medical debt for more than 520,000 individuals and families.
A website for the Secular Society said the nonprofit does not accept donations and derives its income solely from activities on property it owns in Texas. It reported royalty income of nearly $2.7 million on its 2018 IRS Form 990.
The Secular Society does not accept unsolicited proposals, nor does RIP work with individuals on debt. RIP does send people letters once their debt is forgiven.
The news release said the funds will be used to purchase and abolish debt owed to hospitals, physicians and debt collectors for residents of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.
Many of those counties are in Virginia’s coalfields and are served by Ballad Health, which also announced this month that it was expanding its charitable care policy to apply not just to uninsured patients but to those with high deductible plans that they cannot afford.
During its first fiscal year, Ballad filed 5,000 lawsuits against patients who it claimed failed to pay their medical bills. The health system was continuing a practice established by both its legacy systems to routinely file warrants in debt for unpaid bills.
It is unknown how many of those who were sued would have qualified for charitable care.
Ballad provides free care for patients whose family income falls below 225% of federal poverty guidelines, or about $28,000 for an individual or $58,000 for a family of four. It reduces bills for incomes up to 450% of poverty guidelines.
Ballad said it provided more than $37 million in charity care and more than $12 million in subsidized health services during fiscal year 2019.
Ballad also said it plans to begin using data bases to help identify patients who are eligible for financial relief without requiring them to fill out complex forms.
Carilion Clinic and LewisGale also have hospitals in these areas. RIP also expects to purchase outstanding debt owed to independent physician practices.
