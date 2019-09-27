BLUE RIDGE — That grain silo you saw from the Blue Ridge Parkway? Or the water tank? Or the power line? Or even one of the countless trees?
They might have been cell towers.
The National Park Service has been working in recent years to have new towers designed to blend into the mostly bucolic surroundings of the parkway as it winds through the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia.
The most recent example is in Botetourt County, where a 130-foot tower was built to resemble a concrete grain silo.
“The parkway is a cultural landscape,” said David Anderson, a landscape architect with the Park Service. So when Blue Ridge Towers Inc. was scoping out a site just off the parkway, it was Anderson’s job to protect the natural turf.
At first, the Park Service and the developer talked about building a fake pine tree like the one that sits off the parkway in Asheville, North Carolina. Called a “monopine,” the stealth tower is painted brown and green and has steel branches to hide its cellphone antennas.
But at the Botetourt site, next to the tennis courts of the Blue Ridge Park, the surrounding trees were much shorter. “That monopine was incredibly out of scale, so it would have garnered as much attention as a non-tree tower,” Anderson said.
The Park Service and Anthony Smith, founder and president of Blue Ridge Towers, eventually agreed that a false silo would be a better fit, considering the farmland in the area.
“The Park Service rules with an iron fist,” Smith said. “Their no is their no, and their yes is their yes.
“But we would not take no for an answer.”
After making its proposal more than two years ago, Blue Ridge Towers eventually settled with the service on a site about 75 feet off the parkway, where the concrete silo with a fiberglass top was built for about three times the cost of a traditional cell tower, Smith said.
At the Park Service’s urging, the height of the tower was reduced from 199 feet to 130 feet.
The tower has capacity to serve three carriers. Two have signed up so far: Shentel Communications and Briscnet, a high-speed internet service that is part of Blue Ridge Towers.
Despite the extra cost and added bureaucracy, there’s a demand for better cell service in the area, where a dead zone can interrupt a casual conversation at the least, and prevent a call to 911 at the worst.
Smith said his company is considering other sites along the scenic highway.
The goal for the Park Service is to balance the ever-increasing need for cellphones with preserving the scenic appeal of the 469-mile parkway.
“It’s not our goal to squelch all cell towers,” Anderson said. “We’d just like for them to be less visible, so that a visitor would not even notice it.”
Stealth towers
There are no commercial cell towers on Blue Ridge Parkway property. When one is proposed within a half-mile of the parkway’s boundary, the park service has a say — along with state historic preservation offices and, depending on zoning requirements, the locality.
The monopine in Asheville is the only such structure for a commercial cell provider, although the parkway has several private radio towers that it built to look like trees.
In Roanoke County, antennas have been erected on already existing high points, such as a water tank off U.S. 220 and a utility line owned by Appalachian Power Co.
The Park Service recently completed discussions with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to construct a historic-looking fire tower to house a cellphone antenna just 25 feet from the parkway boundary in North Carolina.
Less than a dozen cell towers stand within the parkway’s half-mile viewshed zone, Anderson said.
Elsewhere in the region, far more towers generally fall under less scrutiny.
But some jurisdictions have policies that regulate where and how the towers can be built, and officials work with residents and developers to find places where no one would suspect a cell signal is emanating.
“They’re all over the place, you just don’t know it,” said Chris Chittum, Roanoke’s planning director.
For example, the white fiberglass steeple of the Unitarian Universalist Church serves as a stealth tower, installed by Ntelos in 2006 to plug a gap in service along the Grandin Road and Brandon Avenue corridors.
The company first approached the church about building a traditional tower on an adjoining lot, but later agreed to renovate the steeple to hold the apparatus.
Robert Egbert, president of the church’s board of directors, counted at least three benefits: The plan avoided an eyesore in the largely residential area, gave the church an additional source of income from the lease Ntelos paid, and provided parishioners — some of them doctors and other emergency officials on call — better coverage while they attended services.
About a half-mile away, Black Dog Salvage has a Verizon tower hidden in an elevator shaft that was extended one story above the roof.
In 2017, Roanoke officials considered two monopine towers in Fallon and Preston parks, but eventually decided that a slimmed-down pole would be a better fit in a landscape already dotted with light and power poles.
In Lexington, the city’s architectural review board recently approved a plan to attach 12 T-Mobile antennas to a mechanical room on the roof of the Robert E. Lee Hotel, the tallest building in the historic downtown.
Three other providers had already found room on the roof in fake chimneys. To make the 6-foot antennas that line the mechanical room less noticeable, T-Mobile agreed to cover them with a reflective film that changes their color to match the current sky conditions.
‘Live or die by our cellphones’
Although cell towers can sometimes become lightning rods for controversy, Smith said the public in general has become more accepting of them.
“We live or die by our cellphones now, so it’s the equivalent of having electricity or water,” he said. “So folks welcomed the tower” that will provide better coverage both along the parkway and in the nearby underserved area.
Dale Wilkinson, who has a good view of the 130-foot silo from his nearby home, can live with that.
“I didn’t stand up and scream ‘Not in my backyard’ because I use cellphones and everyone else uses cellphones,” he said.
No one spoke against the tower when the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors granted it a special exception permit in August 2017.
While some people may debate how aesthetically pleasing it is to have a large silo in a county park just off the parkway, Wilkinson said it’s better than a traditional metal tower.
“I think the idea behind it is well-intentioned,” he said. “So I’ll give people credit for thinking that way and trying to camouflage it with the Blue Ridge Parkway next door.”
