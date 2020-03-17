Banking-related services, including access to cash, should continue without interruption during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to officials at several financial institutions in the Roanoke area.
Customers may encounter a teller wearing gloves or a branch offering drive-through service only. But banks and credit unions expect to remain open to transact business with the public.
“ATMs are going to be working and all the electronic banking services, like mobile banking and bill pay [and] mobile deposit, all those things are going to be functioning,” said Jeffrey Haley, CEO of American National Bank & Trust Co.
Haley distinguished the fiscal crisis of 2008, which directly involved banks, from the current health crisis, which does not. Today, financial institutions are by and large strong and well-capitalized, said Haley, chairman of the Virginia Bankers Association.
A high share of transactions already occur electronically without any involvement or a bank of credit union employee — 90% at American National, which is based in Danville and has branches in the Roanoke region, Haley said.
Government officials have urged limited contact between individuals in public settings, which will prompt Bank of Botetourt to restrict visitors to its branches to enter one at a time. That’s a practice that other financial leaders were considering.
But what about the possibility of paycheck interruption? Retail customers with credit might be unable to pay on time or pay the full amount. Financial institution leaders expressed a goal to be accommodating.
“Bank of Botetourt will work with our banking regulators to ensure that any impacted consumers or businesses are given opportunities to rebound from any consequences of a pandemic,” CFO Michelle Crook said by email.
Paul Phillips, CEO of Freedom First Federal Credit Union, said his organization deferred payments on such things as credit cards and mortgages for borrowers in distress during the Great Recession. That flexibility should be available in the present crisis, he said.
“We’re compelled to do that because we’re member-owned,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.