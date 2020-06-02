Many people still wondering where their stimulus payment is got an unexpected answer last week when a mysterious debit card from a bank they’d never heard of appeared in their home mailboxes.
Among them were Tom Bradshaw of Natural Bridge. And he was hardly the only one.
“We almost threw it out because it looks like a scam,” said retiree Larry Morgan of Roanoke County. Gabriel DeHart, a retired teacher who also lives in Roanoke County, told me the exact same thing.
“I looked at this and said, ‘Someone’s trying to sell me a debit card that I don’t want,’ ” said Nancy Sumner of Bedford.
The cards arrived in a plain white envelope bearing the name Money Network Cardholder Services, an outfit from Omaha, Nebraska. The cards bear recipients’ names in raised letters. The fine print at the bottom of an enclosed page that Morgan received says the cards were issued by Meta-Bank, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“There isn’t much to identify as a legitimate government payment,” Morgan wrote in an email. “ ‘Money Network Cardholder Services’ is suspect, as is ‘MetaBank.’ We did a little research and determined that it really is the government payment, but others may be confused.”
To make things even more confusing, yet another page in the envelope directs recipients with questions to a website, EPICard.com. And you have to be careful typing that URL. A mistake on one letter will redirect you to a different website.
All the folks I’ve heard from who have received these cards are retirees receiving Social Security.
“We should have gotten direct deposit, like others retirees I know,” DeHart said. “Nobody was informed about this Visa debit card coming in the mail.”
“I didn’t want to touch it until I talked to my accountant,” Sumner told me.
“It really looks like junk mail,” said Jeff Saperstein of Radford. “Treasury Dept. not on envelope as sender. I’m guessing that some people will trash it.”
The cards are legit; the Internal Revenue Service had them sent out to 4 million Americans recently. It appears that at least some of them are retirees for whom the IRS lacked direct deposit information (even if their Social Security benefits are paid via direct deposit).
They’re preloaded with stimulus money that one can withdraw from an ATM, or use to pay for groceries or other goods at retailers, or to shop online.
But first, recipients must activate the card and set up a four-digit personal identification number.
Bradshaw, who used to operate a photography studio in Lexington, found out that MetaBank wanted him to input the last six digits of his Social Security number during the phone activation process. He was none too happy about that.
“One thing that bothers me is, I have to call an organization I don’t know anything about and give them my Social Security number in order to activate the account,” he said. “I’ve never used a debit card, and I don’t want to.”
The PINs are necessary to withdraw cash at ATMs or to get cash back at a retailer while making a purchase.
At retailers, and at some ATMs, the cards can be used without incurring a fee. But withdrawals from out-of-network ATMs incur a $2 fee, not counting whatever fee the ATM also charges.
ATMs that bear the AllPoint logo are considered in-network. According to EPICard.com’s ATM locator, there are 33 such in-network ATMs in the Roanoke Valley. Those include machines inside Kroger, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Target.
Balance inquiries at ATMs incur a 25-cent fee, which could be more if the ATM is out-of-network. The company will replace a lost card for free but charges $17 for priority shipping.
Those fees “are stimulating the damn bank,” Bradshaw noted.
Trouble getting through to the IRS?
In last Tuesday’s column, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, noted an IRS phone number — 800-919-9835 — people can call if they haven’t yet received their stimulus payment. The agency has recently added 3,500 workers to staff it and it’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A number of readers later contacted me with a complaint that it’s impossible to reach a live human being on that phone number. One was Pat Lucas, whose retired mother has yet to receive her stimulus payment.
“The number that is listed in your article for the IRS gives not one option to speak with anyone — it’s all recording,” Lucas said. “When they say they hired 3,500 people to answer the calls, how do you get to them?”
I called the number myself, and hung on through 2 minutes 35 seconds of recorded messages until it hung up on me. So I circled back to Griffith’s office about that issue. Here’s the congressman’s response:
“The IRS has advised callers to stay on the line through the automated message. After it finishes, music will play and then a representative will answer. In some cases, just selecting a language option has gotten a call to an operator.
“If the call hangs up after the menu options, it is because call volume is too high and wait times are too long. Our office has suggested to the IRS that they have a message to explain when this happens and to suggest calling again later, when the waiting time is shorter.”
If that doesn’t work, “Ninth District constituents who are still looking for an update on their payment can contact our office for assistance,” Griffith noted.
