Salem’s Carter Machinery will increase its service territory and the size of its rental fleet with the acquisition of a Baltimore-based company.
Carter, a Caterpillar Inc. dealer, announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of Alban Tractor Co. As a result, Carter will now serve Northern Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Maryland; and Delaware.
“Carter is enthused about expanding our services to more customers with the same commitment that our Virginia and West Virginia customers have come to rely upon,” CEO Drew Parker said in a news release.
With the acquisition, Carter’s rental fleet is expected to more than double by 2024. The company will have the largest equipment rental inventory in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to company officials.
It will also strengthen Carter’s position in the area of power generation.
“Alban’s reputation in heavy equipment and power systems is strong and one we’re excited to build upon in the coming months and years,” Parker said in the release.
Carter has been in business for 92 years and has more than 1,350 employees. It supplies machinery, rentals and power to customers in various industries.
