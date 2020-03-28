Carilion Clinic has stopped punishing employees for missing work, created a centralized system to reassign employees whose usual jobs are on hold, and is stepping up efforts to ease the stress and anxiety for front-line workers.
Chief Administrative Officer Jeanne Armentrout said she knows employees are worried. The response to COVID-19 is quickly changing their workplace and their roles, and it’s affecting their families, with children out of school and older parents to worry over.
Employees who worked in Roanoke schools, wellness centers, outpatient clinics and surgery centers no longer have their same jobs.
Others have been sent home to self-quarantine when it’s thought they have been exposed to the virus.
To ease the strain, Carilion suspended disciplinary actions surrounding absenteeism. Instead, it’s encouraging anyone who isn’t well to stay home and use paid time off.
New employees who haven’t accrued enough hours can take up to two weeks and have a negative balance.
“We’re trying to put in some immediate measures, but we don’t know how long this will last. We may do other things,” Armentrout said.
To keep people working, Carilion centralized staffing so it can reassign idled employees to units that need staff, such as working at the new COVID-19 testing center, stocking supplies at the warehouse, checking to make sure caregivers are wearing the right safety equipment, and answering the community hotline.
But all the changes are causing anxiety and stress to rise.
Dr. Bob Trestman, chair of psychiatry, is overseeing an effort to support employees.
“Lots of people have been doing many things, but they haven’t been connected in a way to make the individual threads into a fabric. So much of what I’ve been trying to do is to find the threads and try to weave them together so they can support each other,” he said.
Trestman said they are tying together wellness programs, the chaplains, the Employee Assistance Plan and the Trust program, which offers peer support after unexpected deaths. The approach is to be proactive rather than reactive, and to make sure all employees know they can reach someone 24 hours a day.
“People in health care like to focus on our patients. When we have to focus on how we dress, how to protect ourselves, those are things we learned long ago in training and ignore,” he said. “Now, every action causes us to review how we are protecting ourselves and our patients. That’s distracting and frustrating and worrying, that every time I’m using personal protective equipment, I’m closer to a week from now of not having it when I need it.”
And then the guidance from government agencies keeps changing, which adds to the anxiety.
Trestman said they are reaching out to employees who have shown high social intelligence and resiliency to train in peer support, and to proactively have people in respiratory units and emergency departments to support the front-line teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.