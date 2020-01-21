Carilion Clinic's emergency medicine physicians and psychiatrists said they are astonished by the results of a program they started to get ER patients quickly into treatment programs for opioid addictions.
Until the Emergency Department Bridge to Treatment program began, patients who came to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital emergency room with untreated opioid addictions would be handed some business cards, maybe a referral slip, and be sent on the their way. They'd be on their own to deal with withdrawal sickness while they waited weeks or months to enter a treatment program.
Dr. John Burton, chair of emergency medicine, said emergency physicians were missing an opportunity since they knew these patients would continue to use opioids and that too few would enter treatment.
Through the Bridge, Carilion's emergency physicians now start patients on medication to quiet cravings and feelings of illness, connect them with peer support and set them up with an appointment in the outpatient addiction program within days.
“The numbers are just crazy success,” Burton said last week during a video conference presentation to physicians, pharmacists, social workers and therapists across Virginia.
According to Burton, 82% of patients who were started on buprenorphine in the emergency department and then given a one-week prescription and a quick appointment to the outpatient program showed up for their appointment.
At one month, 90% who made it to the first appointment were still enrolled in the office-based opioid treatment program, and a third remained in treatment at six months.
Carilion used grants from the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health to create the first physician-led comprehensive program in the state that begins opioid treatment in the emergency room and integrates that treatment with behavioral health.
Burton said the Bridge was created out of a need to help sick patients. Too many people in medicine and law enforcement continued to think that chronic opioid users were turning to the emergency room to get high, he said.
“That really is not true anymore. They’re here to get well in the process of getting opioids, and we don’t really appreciate their cravings and the profound fears and challenges they have around physical and emotional withdrawal,” he said.
The first phase of the project involved a cultural change and getting buy-in from emergency physicians, some of whom were reluctant to start a medication-assisted treatment program that they perceived as contrary to their role, and that they believed was complicated and would encourage people to flood the ER. The concerns at Carilion are no different than expressed in EDs elsewhere, he said.
“We are making the larger societal argument that we have people dying in the streets, and we can’t sit on the sidelines anymore. We can’t miss this opportunity,” Burton said.
Emergency rooms across Virginia were on pace to have treated 5,800 patients for opioid overdoses in 2019, according to that state Health Department, which has yet to publish final figures. The department was also projecting that drug overdoses, the majority from opioids, would kill about 1,550 Virginians last year.
Drug overdoses seen in emergency rooms have gone down from 2018, but it is unknown how much of that is because fewer people are using opioids or because of the wide availability of naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, which restores the ability to breathe in a person who has overdosed.
Burton said two or three patients are in Roanoke Memorial's emergency department during each shift because of opioids.
So his department partnered with Dr. David Hartman's office-based opioid treatment programs to help treat them. He enlisted emergency room physicians to take a different approach. Of the 28 physicians, three immediately jumped on board, he said, and 18 have completed the training that allows them to prescribe buprenorphine, the medication that satisfies cravings for opioids and keeps people from feeling ill. (While the federal Drug Enforcement Administration places no limits on which physicians can prescribe opioids, it requires them to have additional training to prescribe medication that treats addiction.)
They give the patients a one-week prescription to hold them until they get into the treatment program. The goal is to have them at the outpatient clinic within hours or days.
Burton said Carilion also had to make changes to its electronic medical records and work out kinks with insurers and pharmacists. Much of last year was spent getting the pieces in place.
In September, Carilion’s health analytics department reviewed the records of 155 patients who were diagnosed with opioid use disorder during the first nine months of the year. Of those patients, 77 received their first dose of buprenorphine in the emergency department and were referred to the outpatient program.
The other 78 patients needed hospitalization, were already in a treatment program, had no interest in treatment or did not live nearby, said Cheri Hartman, a grant project director for the psychiatry department.
For the 77 patients who said they were interested in treatment, 63 crossed the bridge and made it to their first visit.
Hartman said the numbers are so much higher than what happens when patients are sent home from the emergency department without being started on medication. Usually, 10% to 20% of them will keep an appointment.
The Bridge program is still being tweaked. In July, Carilion added more case managers, social workers and peer counselors to the emergency department. They found that the greatest success came when patients were linked with peer counselors. At first, Carilion's peer recovery specialists were on call, but physicians had to remember to call and patients would leave before the counselor arrived. Peer counselors have personal experience in navigating behavioral health care services and are trained to support others in clearing barriers.
In November, peer counselor Jason Reed was embedded in the emergency department. On weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the time with the highest number of people turning up looking for help with opioid use, Reed begins to work with them.
"It's a very scary place, especially for the people we are dealing with. They have difficulties connecting or explaining things to physicians," he said. "Sometimes they tell me things that I'll encourage them to repeat to the doctors. Sometimes they are afraid to say things, but it may be crucial information."
Reed said he tries to make contact on the phone or in the outpatient waiting room with those who come in during his off hours to find out what obstacles they might have and then connect them to resources such as insurance, transportation, phones and even a safe place to live.
"The goal is to help them get their independence and we'll stay with them as long as it takes," he said.
For the Bridge to work, emergency physicians have to have an outpatient partner. Burton said this creates a challenge for Carilion's other emergency departments in the New River, Lexington, and Franklin, Giles and Tazewell counties, but they are working to identify office-based therapy programs in those communities.
The program has helped reduce emergency department visits by the patients who enrolled in the program, but it is bringing in others seeking help.
“Because of the success of the Bridge program, a number of people are coming in who said, 'I’ve been told you can help me.' We didn’t use to see that,” Burton said. “We’d see people who were suicidal or in severe withdrawal but they were in acute medical crisis or acute psychiatric crisis. Whereas, now they are in mild to moderate withdrawal, and they want to get help.”
The Bridge doesn't work for everyone. Patients brought to the emergency department for acute overdoses are less likely to want treatment.
Hartman said the emergency department is not the only way to get access to the outpatient treatment. Patients recommended by their primary care doctors or by the Hope Initiative can get into treatment within a week or two. Those who call or walk in might wait a little longer, she said.
