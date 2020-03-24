Carilion Clinic said Tuesday that it has now treated four patients in the region who tested positive for the coronavirus, and that three of them are isolating at home.
Carilion is not releasing the localities of people testing positive for COVID-19, and the health department has yet to put out a news release.
The Virginia Department of Health’s noon numbers for Tuesday, which reflect what it knew at 5 p.m. Monday, show that 290 people have tested positive and 45 are in the hospital. The state is reporting seven deaths.
Carilion has not released the number of tests for patients who are awaiting results.
However, Carilion did Tuesday activate a hotline, 866-604-2873, to answer calls from people who have questions about the virus.
Calls will be handled weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is not for people who are ill and want tested for the virus. They will still need to contact their physician to get an order for the test.
Carilion also said it is trying to move most patient visits from office to telephone or telemedicine. Providers will be looking through upcoming appointments and reaching out to patients whose visits can be managed electronically.
In lessening in-person contacts, Carilion is trying to reduce the spread of the virus and to save on masks, gloves and gowns in anticipation of an influx of infectious COVID-19 patients. The demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, is exceeding the ability to get supplies.
To that end, Carilion is also accepting donations of PPE and medical supplies from individuals, businesses and community groups.
It is not, at this time, taking handmade masks.
It can use latex-free gloves, procedural masks, surgical masks,surgical masks with shield, nasal swabs for medical use, N95 respirators and N95 filters, other respirators (P100s, PAPRs, and PAPR supplies/parts) , face shields, splash shields, gowns, hand sanitizer with greater than 60% alcohol, hand soap, disposable shoe covers and disinfecting wipes.
Supplies can be dropped off at Tanglewood Mall parking lot in front of former JC Penney in Roanoke, and elsewhere at:
Franklin County High School, Giles County Goodwill Store and Donation Center, Washington and Lee University Pavilion in Lexington, Radford University David E. Armstrong Complex Parking Lot E, and Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
