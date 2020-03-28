Day breaks on March 25.
Worldwide, 400,000 people are infected with COVID-19. In Virginia, seven people have already died; 45 others are in a hospital. One of them has been at Carilion’s Roanoke Memorial Hospital for more than a week.
Countless others are suspected of having the disease that, at its worst, shuts off air to patients’ lungs. The virus spreads outward in clusters to family, neighbors, co-workers. It is possible to contain the number of people infected before cases multiply exponentially. If that doesn’t happen, community spread occurs and it’s no longer possible to track.
• • •
As has happened first in Wuhan, China, and now in New York, the critically ill can quickly far exceed the ability of health systems to meet the demand for beds, ventilators and healthy doctors and nurses to care for patients.
There is yet no vaccine to prevent nor tonic to cure COVID-19. There are only public health measures: Keep your distance from others; wash your hands frequently; stay home, especially if you are ill. This is the only known way to slow its progression.
There is no way to predict how well people living in the Roanoke and New River valleys will practice these measures, nor what might happen if they do not. Our cases are still few, and are contained.
But this is a place where people like to retire. And it’s a place with more than its share of chronic diseases — people with high blood pressure, lung diseases, diabetes. Both our ages and our health place our population at high risk of having severe symptoms of the virus.
There are not enough testing supplies to check all with symptoms. And even those who are tested can wait a week or more for results.
Without this information, realistic modeling cannot be done. Nor can anyone know if growing clusters in Virginia’s more populated regions and coastline will spread westward into its mountains.
Carilion Clinic can, though, prepare for the worst, as it began to do on Feb. 27, when it activated an Incident Command Team. And the health system can, as it did not quite two weeks ago, reassign its entire communications and marketing team to COVID-19 response, in order to share information and guidance from the command team to leaders, employees, the media and the community.
This is how the command and communication teams operated on one day: Wednesday, March 25.
• • •
6:30 a.m: An email is sent to 13,000 employees. Today, CEO Nancy Agee offers inspiration through a video message:
Life is coming at them fast. Car accidents, heart attacks and cancer don’t stop with the coronavirus. She knows they worry about their elderly parents and are caring for children who are home from school. They’ve prevailed through other calamities. She reminds them of the flood of ‘85, which knocked out power at Roanoke Memorial and forced nurses to make rounds by candlelight.
“I’m inspired by your spirit of resiliency. A spirit that says we are smarter, stronger and better than this virus.”
7:15 a.m.: Carilion’s corporate communication team, Chris Turnbull and Hannah Curtis, arrive at their offices at 213 McClanahan. Turnbull checks the overnight numbers: six confirmed cases; one patient remains in the hospital; 144 negative tests; 300-plus still pending. Curtis will push the numbers out to the media.
7:30 a.m.: Turnbull dials into a conference call with unified command: the decision-makers. On the line are Steve Arner, chief operating officer; Craig Bryant, emergency management director; Mike Abbott, senior vice president of operations; Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, medical director of infectious diseases; and Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of medicine and an infectious disease specialist.
Baffoe-Bonnie says three employees came to work sick, requiring that they be quarantined and tested for the virus. Any coworkers and patients with whom they came into contact while they were not wearing proper masks and gowns will be traced and quarantined, too.
“I think we have to move even a step further and look at preemptively assessing the health of all health care workers as they come in for their shifts,” he says.
“Are you alluding to taking temperatures?” Skolnik asks.
That’s exactly what he wants.
Testing remains a problem. Efforts are underway to get one-day turnaround on health care workers and inpatients. At least one inpatient has been waiting a week. Commercial labs are taking that long. Regulatory hurdles need to be cleared to set up more testing sites.
The team discusses the new patient safety officers who just began making sure that front-line caregivers properly use personal protective equipment, or PPE. The safety officers are mostly nurses who are no longer needed in ambulatory and outpatient care — services that moved to telehealth a few days before — or they worked in operating rooms where boards have been wiped clean of all but essential surgeries.
8:15 a.m.: Curtis drives over to Roanoke Memorial, where she’s greeted by a guard wearing a mask who opens the door leading into a nearly empty lobby coffee shop. Curtis climbs the glass stairs, hangs a right and enters a suite of empty offices before stepping into the boardroom.
As people trickle in, they pick chairs at least one away from a colleague. Others move to seats lining a window wall that looks out onto the Jefferson Street bridge.
8:30 a.m.: As a trolley rolls off the bridge, Bryant begins a meeting of the incident management team. More people have dialed in than came in person.
One of them is Baffoe-Bonnie, who’s on the phone in his car, explaining his delay as he’s arranging tests for the sick workers.
“One of the things we have to really harp on is if someone feels ill they really shouldn’t come to work. It puts patients at risk,” he says.
Bryant runs through the list of objectives: securing PPE, an effort that is getting a boost from community drop-offs that began the day before; restricting visitors and vendors; controlling access; providing employee counseling and support; identifying testing sites and supplies that are constantly changing; establishing command and decision makers; having a cadence for communications; devising strategies for stay-at-home workers to provide health care; increasing inpatient capacity.
Abbott reports they are creating plans as to where to place ICU-level beds. They’ve toured flagship Roanoke Memorial and all the community hospitals to see where to add ventilator beds, and to understand what can be done quickly. They’ve passed this along to IT.
Bryant ends the meeting. Smaller groups assemble to keep chipping away at the objectives.
He takes a few minutes to explain the team structure.
“We have the need to do long-term planning to manage this threat. This is not a weather event. This is not a 24-hour event. This is a months-long event. It’s challenged all the processes,” he said. “We are having to change the way we deliver health care to protect our patients and health care workers. And we’ve had to do that fast.”
Bryant says his job is to think ahead. He’s relying on his training as a paramedic, firefighter and fire chief.
“One of the things I always look at when something bad is going on, is to focus. What is going on now, where is it going and what do I need to manage it as it’s moving along,” he said. “That’s what we are doing now, figuring out where it’s going.”
Carilion screens people entering every building and has restricted visitors. It has stopped all surgeries, screenings and imagings that are not essential. It shifted patient visits mostly to phone and video calls.
Baffoe-Bonnie applauds the switch to telehealth. In two days, nearly 70% of family medicine visits were done this way. All psychiatric visits went virtual, as did two-thirds of its inpatient work. Emergency departments plan to roll out iPads in triage.
“All of this buys time,” he says, rolling his chair back a safe distance to talk about the virus’s spread.
The lack of quick, widespread testing capabilities here and across the country is getting in the way of staying ahead of the virus, he says.
“All of these things should have been done way back in January so we’d know our prevalence and titrate the distance in a meaningful manner,” he says. Without testing, every place, regardless of exposure, has to practice the same social distancing.
And the delay in results can waylay a shift of nurses if one comes in sick.
“While I may think they could have the flu, and since things are blossoming they could have sinus symptoms, but because I don’t know, I don’t know,” he says.
So he has to put everyone off work.
“We’re trying to keep it as clean as possible. You have to be that draconian,” he says.
Buffoe-Bonnie comes in about 8 in the morning and stays until 10 or 11 at night, so he doesn’t know how well people in the community are heeding social distancing.
As he talks, across the board room another team huddles; their chairs form a circle. When asked if they are sitting too close, he smiles.
“Humans are social beings. We try to keep our distance. When I sat down, I was back there, and I rolled in. That’s human nature,” he says.
10 a.m.: Back at 213 McClanahan, communication and marketing managers meet to discuss upcoming plans:
Agee and Skolnick will tape answers to media questions the following morning.
A podcast is being set up so employees can pose questions to leadership. The focus seems to be on paid time off, and on a new program to connect displaced employees with new roles. Carillon has suspended its absentee policy and is allowing employees to borrow up to two weeks’ worth of time off.
A town hall is being set up with the Salem VA Medical Center, LewisGale and the local health district. A neutral moderator is needed, so they decide to ask Dr. Molly O’Dell, who’s leading the COVID-19 response for the health department. They need to figure out where and how to tape, and to see if the local TV stations will air it at the same time.
The idea came when Arner talked with his counterparts. They thought of doing a joint public service announcement.
“I pitched back to him, what if we were to do a virtual town hall so the community could see that in full force, that we are all recommending the same things, we’re communicating daily about our various needs and how we can support each other,” Turnbull says. “The broader idea is the community needs to know we are all in this together and fighting for the community together.”
11 a.m.: The marketing and communication employees meet. Two-thirds of the 48 employees are working from home. Most dial in. These meetings used to occur four times a year. Now they come together daily to figure out which messages are urgent and which can be developed.
Assignments are made to pull together the podcast and the town hall, and to develop the next day’s leadership and employee emails. Running theme: Stay home if you’re sick. If there’s information on testing employees for fevers, they’ll add the language as the day moves on.
After the meeting, Mike Dame, the vice president of marketing and communications, says, “What we’ve done is convert into a newsroom.”
Everyone is assigned to COVID-19 messaging.
“This is our new normal. We put it together a week ago; it feels like four weeks,” he said.
The new normal came about to help Carilion respond internally to quickly changing guidance from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health. The virus, thought at first to be aerosol, is now believed to spread through droplets. This means negative-pressure rooms, which had been quickly added to the emergency department, might not be necessary. And it’s changed the types of PPE now thought necessary to protect workers.
The new normal also came about to address community concerns. In the month leading up to new normal, Carilion did not have any patients who had tested positive. But it had suspected cases, and it had workers who might have treated those patients without wearing the right PPE.
This led to about 100 employees being quarantined, which fueled rumors that spread for days over social media. Carilion finally addressed them during a March 18 news conference.
“We saw the rumors out there. Some of them were so far from reality that we had to figure out how do we address these rumors. Let’s just address it head-on. When all of this is over we will have learned a lot,” Dame says. “There was and still is a lot of panic, some not well-founded. … Since we had our news conference, the rumors have abated. There was a rumor the other day we did 300 tests and our hospital was full. We didn’t even have 300 tests to give.”
1:30 p.m.: Curtis calls O’Dell to see if she will moderate the virtual town hall.
“Absolutely,” O’Dell replies. “People are hungry for information. When local people can see our local folks working on it, it’s reassuring.”
2 p.m.: Marketing and communication managers check in to see how the daily emails are shaping up. Turnbull has language on testing employees but needs more on the logistics. Are clinical and nonclinical to be tested? At every door? Are they shutting entrances?
The 3 p.m. deadline to have content for the leadership and employee emails is closing in. Too much is unsettled.
“From a content perspective, it’s not difficult to write a bullet point, line or paragraph,” Turnbull says. “The challenge is from outside our department, making sure all wheels are working in alignment so that when we say employees by tomorrow will have fever testing at 7 a.m., and it’s at all sites, that it will be evenly applied and no one has questions. And the community VPs aren’t saying, ‘I don’t have thermometers.’”
4 p.m.: Turnbull dials into the Technology Services Group and hears that even with 4,000 telehealth visits the day before, they were only at 18% capacity during peak. Employees throughout the system report dropped lines and busy signals during conference calls. An overloaded trunkline is suspected.
Meanwhile, Curtis assembles questions from the community to answer on the website. Weirdest one to date: Do Lysol wipes contain and spread the virus?
Her cell rings. A blogger had posted her number instead of the new community hotline.
4:30: Check-in call with leadership on the communication emails.
Cases are still holding at six positives, and 190 negative tests are now in. The talking points: Remind employees not to work if sick. Hammer that hard. Protection safety offices have been activated. Managers need to submit the names of staff who can be used in a different way. The new employee support line is emphasized.
“Are we testing everybody?” Arner asked. “I want to understand the magnitude.”
He worries how long the line would stretch if 1,800 employees are scanned during each shift change at Roanoke Memorial, and he knows doctors will skip it because they just don’t have that kind of time to wait.
Arner suggests checking with other large health systems that implemented employee testing.
“The fear is, because of this morning’s call, that we have people coming to work sick. We just need to get something out as bold as you can make it: Do not come to work if you’re sick,” he said. “I think most people are trying to do the right thing. They don’t know they’re sick. Other people are trying to be the hero and other people are out of PTO and come to work sick.”
He said coworkers should exert peer pressure. “I’m much more likely to say, ‘Patrice, I saw you sniffling. You shouldn’t be at work,’” he said.
Arner leaves to meet up with Dr. Patrice Weiss, Carilion’s chief medical officer. They’re participating on calls with physicians who don’t work directly for Carilion but have privileges at its hospitals. There are 1,200 of them, along with 750 Carilion physicians.
Curtis meets with Buffoe-Bonnie and Bryant to figure out how Buffoe-Bonnie’s desire to screen out all fevered employees could dovetail with Bryant’s logistical concerns.
6:30 p.m.: The command leaders dial in for a wrap-up.
Employee screening will need to be run first through legal and human resources. Plans are to screen as they enter their units rather than the front door, and it could start as early as Monday.
Skolnik reports on the day’s efforts to address regulatory, licensing and accreditation processes with Quest Diagnostics and with Virginia Tech so the university could set up its own COVID-19 testing.
“I’m pretty certain that we will not have our own testing at least for six weeks, eight weeks, and maybe never, depending on what Quest decides to agree to or not on the regulatory side,” he says. But they are making progress.
They’re also trying to make progress on a testing site in the New River Valley with the health department.
7:30 p.m.: The leadership email goes out, and the employee email is scheduled.
Turnbull hopes to get home in time to read to his daughters. Curtis hopes to work on her capstone project. She is on target to earn her master’s degree in health care administration in May.
• • •
Thursday, March 26, dawns. The death toll in Virginia is now at 13. Dozens of residents at a Henrico County nursing home are infected.
Nancy Agee drops by 213 McClanahan to make a video answering media questions.
She says the last week has felt like a year as they prepare for the unknown.
“It’s frightening. It’s very concerning in New York City and Seattle.” Agee has talked with her colleagues in hot zones.
“We’ve never been put in a position like this before. But with hospitals, no matter what the crisis, we’re always there,” she says.
Agee says she has seen amazing feats already by Carilion’s staff.
“In days, we set up telehealth, a Herculean effort by our IT folks. Yesterday, we had already done 11,000 video chats or telephonic. That’s extraordinary,” she says. “I had in my strategic plan I expected us to get there in two years because of regulations, largely.”
Federal and state regulatory agencies have lifted many barriers, including the ability to add more beds.
As another day unfolds, the count increases: 500,000 people are infected worldwide. The new epicenter is New York.
In Southwest Virginia, we are probably two to three weeks away from seeing our curve rise. How quickly cases climb and for how long cannot be known.
Carilion’s leaders are counting on the community to heed public health messages, and they are heartened by the donations of supplies and goodwill measures.
“Have you heard the bells?” Agee asks, the chorus of churches that chime now with Roanoke Memorial’s shift changes. “I was weeping the first time.”
