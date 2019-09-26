Carilion Clinic announced Thursday that it will spend $30 million to convert part of Tanglewood Mall into a hub for its growing children’s services.
Carilion signed a lease to take over 150,000 square feet, which includes the spaces vacated by J.C. Penney and Miller-Motte Technical College. The mall’s owner and Roanoke County officials expect retailers, restaurants and other businesses will follow as Carilion Children’s brings an estimated 200 employees and 500 families a day to Tanglewood.
Carilion said bringing together its dozen children’s specialties will give the community a better sense of all that it offers children and adolescents, and it will also ease the burden for families.
“We’re incredibly excited about bringing all the specialty services that we can under one roof,” Nancy Agee, CEO and president, told a gathering on the lower level of Tanglewood in front of the former Penney’s entrance.
“So what’s it mean? What are we going to do? Well, we are going to transform this into something that’s way cool — not like anything you’ve seen before,” she said. “It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be good care. We’re going to spend about $30 million doing it, so it better be good, right?”
Dr. Kimberly Dunsmore, chair of pediatrics, said, “Our aim is no child should have to leave their home area to receive the best in medical care.” Carilion began about a decade ago recruiting more pediatric specialists, but their services have been spread across a number of buildings.
“We know it is hard for families, especially for those with children who have medically complex conditions and have to see one or more subspecialists for their ongoing care,” she said. “We aim to create a space where they can come and see multiple specialists in one day, so they are not having to travel back and forth multiple times, and that it has all the services they require in one space with adequate parking.”
The children’s center will be similar to Carilion’s Institute of Orthopaedics and Neurosciences, which opened in 2016 at the Ivy Market development on Franklin Road. Carilion wanted to bring together the specialists and subspecialists to make it easier for them to collaborate and for patients to have a one-stop place for care and therapy.
Since Carilion moved in, a grocer and two restaurants followed.
John Abernathy, president of Blackwater Resources, the owner of Tanglewood Mall, said based on what he has seen at other mall properties, when medical tenants move in, businesses arrive to serve the employees and families.
“Activity breeds more activity breeds momentum, so you know someone that’s coming to an appointment at a doctor might have a family member with them that’s going to shop or eat. They’ll have several hundred employees and those employees will be doing their grocery shopping,” he said.
Abernathy said soon after Blackwater purchased Tanglewood Mall in 2016, it began talking with Carilion.
“This is something that we targeted immediately as something we would like to do here, and it just took a while for us to talk and for it to be the right time for them to do something,” he said.
The terms of the lease were not disclosed.
“Nationally, retail is suffering, so you’ve got to be creative especially with mall properties. You have to bring in alternative uses,” Abernathy said. “What we’ve done in several malls that we own is look for alternative uses that can be a complement to retail just because it would be difficult in today’s world to have 800,000 square feet of retail.”
Abernathy said he wasn’t sure how much of the Tanglewood property is vacant. Other mall tenants include Belk, A.C. Moore, T.J.Maxx and Staples.
Roanoke County in July approved a “Reimagine 419” plan for the area that includes Tanglewood Mall. County supervisors endorsed the idea of redeveloping the high-traffic area into a residential and retail center that is pedestrian friendly.
“The [Virginia] 419 plan to me was more conceptual and it talked about density and retail and residential, but it did point out that the potential square footage wouldn’t be filled with retail and that there would be other uses. This is certainly about the best other use I can think of,” said Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell.
Phil North, chairman of the county’s board of supervisors, said he is grinning ear to ear. He thinks that plans for the Virginia 419 corridor are coming together, and that the plans for transportation projects that will widen the road and add pedestrian access — and, eventually, reconfigure the intersection with U.S. 220 — will spur additional redevelopment.
He said county officials plan to meet with other property owners about what they could do.
“I guess you could say we want to interest them in the whole concept,” North said. “It’s like if you’re developing it, other businesses will follow. We certainly hope that occurs.”
O’Donnell said he knew Carilion and Blackwater had been talking.
“We knew there were discussions. I did not know the magnitude until a couple days ago. It’s fantastic,” he said. “It really is great for us to have those kind of services in southwest Roanoke County. I just think the spinoff for encouraging more redevelopment in that area is just very terrific, too. So we’re really happy about it.”
Earlier this year, Carilion announced it would invest $1 billion in capital improvements over the next seven years across its service area. The regional nonprofit health system plans to spend $500 million building and equipping a new tower at its flagship Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where it will centralize its services for heart patients, expand emergency care and build a new behavioral health hospital, parking deck and pedestrian walkway to connect it all.
“The bigger picture, other than that this is great development for us, is the momentum going on at Virginia Tech and Carilion and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and the medical school,” O’Donnell said. “Most of it is going on in the city, but it really is going to have a tremendous regional impact, and I think this is just the beginning of how that regional impact is going to manifest itself. It started to spread out already. So we’re really happy about that.”
Carilion plans for construction to begin at Tanglewood this winter. It does not yet have plans to share and said it is requesting proposals from architects and contractors. As the landlord, Blackwater will need to approve the plans.
“I doubt there’s anything they could propose that we wouldn’t love. They do a first-class job of everything that I’ve seen them do, so I know that will be the same here,” Abernathy said. “They’re making a big investment here, so we’re going to be supportive of anything that they want to do.”
Dunsmore said Carilion plans to bring most of its pediatric services to Tanglewood, including primary care, adolescent medicine, orthopedics, allergy and immunology, cardiology, dentistry, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, hematology, oncology, neurology, pulmonology, ENT, surgery, child development and behavioral health.
The children’s center likely will offer physical, occupational and speech therapy.
“We certainly want to have all the services available so that children would have a one-stop shop for all but the most intricate diagnostic services,” she said.
Carilion began investing in children’s services about a dozen years ago because there wasn’t another children’s hospital in this part of the state. It is the only children’s hospital west of the University of Virginia’s in Charlottesville.
Dunsmore said the consolidation of services will give families a better sense of the type of care their children can receive locally, and it will help Carilion recruit and retain more specialists.
“When people come into our area, they see it’s growing. It’s vibrant, it’s thriving. But to have a consolidated space where they can interact with their colleagues, where they can provide the best care, that also helps with recruiting the best talent,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.