Carilion Clinic on Tuesday announced that its pediatric trauma center has been designated a Level 1 program by the state.
Carilion Children’s Hospital, which is located at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, already had a pediatric emergency room and intensive care unit. Roanoke Memorial hosts a Level 1 trauma center for adults.
“We’ve taken some things the adult side has done and we’ve catered them to kids,” said Tanya Trevilian, pediatric trauma program coordinator. “With having a ped center, it just enhances what’s already built. It builds on what we have in order to make it better for us to serve injured children better."
Carilion Children’s is now one of three pediatric trauma centers in Virginia that are staffed and equipped to provide the highest level of care for children, and the only center west of Richmond. The others are at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University and Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk.
“The way we are spaced out in the commonwealth, it kind of gives more global coverage,” Trevilian said.
Carilion already receives referrals from Tennessee and West Virginia, so the designation does not expand its reach.
“It just enhances what we already offered and makes it so there are more initiatives catered to children,” she said.
The process to earn the designation took several years. One of the requirements is that the center admits at least 200 trauma patients a year.
The designation also comes with an education component. Trevilian said they work closely with Carilion’s Safe Kids program.
“When you look at some of the things they go out in the community and teach about, like child passenger safety, we do monthly checks. Motor vehicle is one of the top mechanisms of injuries for children,” she said.
