The Virginia Department of Health as of Thursday evening had not announced any cases of coronavirus in the state’s southwest region, but that hasn’t kept people from speculating and sharing rumors.
People are sick, mostly from the flu, and are being tested for the coronavirus. Labs take a day or two to provide the results, and another 24 hours or so can pass before the Health Department is confident enough to share the information with the public, said spokesman Bobby Parker.
So there could be cases that have yet to be announced. So far, the Health Department has said it has traced the source of infection for patients who have tested positive, which means the virus is not yet considered community-wide.
But people concerned about the virus are turning to the emergency room for flu symptoms.
“The majority of patients with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms can be treated at an urgent care site like VelocityCare,” said Carilion Clinic spokeswoman Hannah Curtis. “Acutely or critically ill patients should visit their local emergency department.”
Carilion has a checklist on its website to help people decide where they should go for care.
Also Thursday, Carilion ramped up staffing in the same manner it uses to prepare for a major storm or disaster. Employees were kept after their shifts ended in order to prepare for an influx of patients.
“We’re currently working to create capacity in advance of an anticipated increase in patient traffic due to coronavirus concerns in our community,” Curtis said. “Staff are remaining onsite while we work through those plans.”
Hospitals are preparing for a large number of patients with pneumonia once the virus is widespread. People are being asked not to strain capacity by staying out of emergency departments unless they truly need to be there.
Patients arriving with flu-like symptoms are given masks and are asked about recent travel or whether they have been in contact with someone known to have the virus. If they have been, and they test negative for the flu, they are tested for the coronavirus.
Each day at noon, the Health Department updates its website to reflect the number of cases in the state, and it also sends out media updates. The department has a public information line, 877-ASK-VDH3, for questions about the coronavirus.
