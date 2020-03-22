Though countless websites and magazines exist to prepare brides and grooms for everything they might encounter in planning a wedding, it’s unlikely any warned that a pandemic might force them to postpone.
Sara Dill and Mike Hill planned to tie the knot May 2, with a ceremony at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and reception at the Penthouse at Center in the Square in Roanoke. But after government and public health officials warned against gatherings of more than 10 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the couple opted to push back the celebration.
As of right now, they plan to exchange vows that day with only parents and siblings present — as a group, they number fewer than 10 people — and reschedule the big event for a later date.
“While we’re not getting our dream wedding on May 2, we’ll have our celebration one day,” Dill said.
Just as friends and family planned to attend the wedding to show their love for the couple, Dill said, the decision to postpone came from a place of love for their guests, ensuring their health and safety — and making sure that no one would be left out because of an inability to travel.
“We’ve told ourselves that yes, this is disappointing, but this is not a tragedy for us,” she said. “We will get our day. Other people are facing tragedy, so we’re going to take a positive attitude.”
As brides and grooms across the Roanoke Valley choose to delay or drastically scale back their upcoming weddings, the venues, caterers, florists and other vendors they’ve hired are bracing for the impact it will have on their businesses.
Anyone involved in the wedding or special event industry is being affected by the pandemic, said Mark Baldwin, owner of Blue Ridge Catering in Roanoke.
“The limitations on the amount of people who can gather is quite contradictory to our livelihood,” he said.
At this time of year, Baldwin said he’s usually preparing to “activate” his staff for their busiest months, as weddings tend to pick up in the second half of April. But with couples beginning to postpone their weddings, things are a bit uncertain.
“We’re still so early in this and we don’t really have answers at this time,” he said. “We’re all in it together. Let’s sit tight and make as educated decisions as we can.”
In the meantime, Blue Ridge Catering is rolling out family meals for curbside pickup or delivery.
Wedding planner Caroline LaRocca said she’s been incredibly busy over the last week, but not in the way she’d like.
“It’s busy consoling, busy scrambling for new dates, busy trying to get multiple vendors — hopefully the same ones they’ve already chosen — into the same dates,” she said.
On Thursday, LaRocca said all the April brides she’d heard from wanted to reschedule, while May brides were a mixed bag.
She said many are pushing their weddings to August, which is not typically a popular month for nuptials given the heat, because it feels far enough away to be safe.
“It is the trendy month right now to get married because of coronavirus,” she said.
Couples looking to postpone their weddings into the fall may have few options because venues and vendors are already booked up; LaRocca said October is the most popular month in which to be married. Some are looking all the way to next year.
As soon as LaRocca hangs up with a bride who wishes to reschedule, she sends a text out to the team of vendors she’s assembled asking who’s available on the new date.
“We just pray that they are and go from there,” she said.
LaRocca, who has more than 20 years experience in event planning, said the pandemic has dealt an unprecedented blow to the wedding industry.
“For the most part, everyone in the wedding industry has a small business and so we don’t get a paycheck,” she said. “Right now my business has taken a massive hit.”
Still, LaRocca takes a level-headed approach. Anything — even a wedding — can be rescheduled, she said.
Weddings and special events account for about half of the annual revenue for Creative Occasions Events, Flowers & Gifts in Vinton, according to owner Mark Frye.
He’s already fielded a number of calls from clients seeking alternate dates later this year or into next. Since most couples are rescheduling rather than canceling, Frye said he’ll still get that revenue. It will just come months later than he anticipated.
Frye said he develops a “pipeline of business” over the year as clients will often book his services eight to 12 months in advance.
“When that kind of gets yanked out from under your feet, it’s not great, certainly,” he said.
It also means that a few months down the line, Frye and his staff will be particularly busy. For example, someone recently rescheduled their wedding for a weekend on which Creative Occasions already had two other weddings booked.
“It’ll be like working double time or triple time,” he said.
But Frye is doing everything he can to accommodate the postponements.
“Weddings are stressful enough, good lord, without this,” he said.
Frye’s business has weathered other storms, like the recession of the late 2000s. But he said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is different, with its sudden “avalanche of cancellations and postponements.”
Despite the challenges, Frye said he has it better than some of his friends in the wedding business, since people are still ordering flowers for other occasions. At a time when people are forced to separate, Frye said, flowers serve as a wonderful way to connect with loved ones.
The Patrick Henry Ballroom first started receiving inquiries from couples when public health officials recommended against large gatherings, said manager Seth Davis.
“I’ve talked with quite a few distraught folks this past week,” he said, noting how emotional it can be to make such a decision.
The ballroom is doing its best to help them, Davis said, offering up available dates this summer or even further out. In some cases, though, it will require “creative scheduling,” like holding the festivities on a Friday or Sunday, rather than the more highly sought-after Saturday.
Davis is forecasting a temporary dip in productivity and income followed by a surge when the ballroom is juggling more events than it typically would.
Mary Jo Thompson, who owns floral design company Gloriosa in the Bonsack area, is keeping her cool amid wedding postponements that could affect her cash flow.
“I’m not getting frantic over it because there’s nothing I can do other than reassure brides that you’re going to do right by them,” she said.
Though she has contracts with clients, Thompson said the unusual circumstances will demand some flexibility. Her goal is to be as accommodating as possible while keeping her business viable.
“How do I handle this as a good wedding vendor, how do I handle this as a good business person and how do I not lose my shirt trying to be good?” Thompson said she’s been asking herself.
Thompson extended the grace period during which order changes can be made for April brides. But she warned there is a “point of no return for florists” once the blooms have been ordered.
Some couples with nuptials on the horizon are choosing to sit tight.
Lauren Sisler and fiancee John Willard are scheduled to be married May 30 at Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke. Though Sisler called LaRocca, her wedding planner, this week to discuss options, she’s decided to hold onto the date for now.
Rescheduling poses a special challenge for Sisler, who covers college football as a sideline reporter for ESPN. If the wedding doesn’t happen before mid-August, when the season kicks off, it will have to be postponed to next year.
“In the wedding world, you have to have expectations that are realistic,” she said. “Your perfect wedding day is never going to be perfect and things are always going to look different than you expected. But you never expect something like this.”
After a long engagement and a lifetime of dreaming about walking down the aisle, Sisler said it’s hard to accept that the wedding might be pushed even further into the future.
But she is remaining grounded, reminding herself that the pandemic is affecting everyone in some way — people are being laid off, losing opportunities to graduate with classmates, missing their final season of competitive sports. Sisler said she strives to be a “vessel of hope” during this difficult time.
For now, the Sisler-Willard wedding is still on. And if it’s one of the first opportunities guests have to get out of the house and celebrate, she said, the wedding will be all the more joyous.
