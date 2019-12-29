A new women's clothing boutique has opened in Vinton.
Owner Lauren Lomascolo said she hopes Seven 47 Clothing Boutique — named for a favorite Bible verse — gives Roanoke Valley shoppers an alternative to shopping at malls or large chain stores that is still affordable.
Lomascolo said she's been interested in working in fashion since childhood. She was further inspired after helping out a friend who opened a boutique in Dublin.
"It kind of just had always been something in the back of my head," she said. "It just didn’t really seem realistic ever — until it did."
Lomascolo's boyfriend saw that the roughly 700-square-foot space that would become her store was available for rent. With some help from her dad, who is also a business owner, Lomascolo signed a lease and opened the boutique on Nov. 9. Her father built all of Seven 47's clothing racks.
Seven 47 carries women's clothing, shoes, jewelry and some "giftables" like soaps and candles. The boutique also offers baby bows, and Lomascolo plans to add baby onesies as well.
The boutique already has some regulars, Lomascolo said. Though she thought her customers might fall into a particular age range, that's not been the case. Lomascolo said women from 15 to 65 have dropped in on Seven 47.
"It's been a lot more broad than I expected," she said.
Seven 47 Clothing Boutique is located at 509 Hardy Road in Vinton. It's open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
