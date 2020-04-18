Wok n Roll Kitchen has moved to a new location in downtown Roanoke.
The Asian eatery opened nearly four years ago in 16 West Marketplace, said Mario Amaya, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Solida. Last week it relocated to 120 Campbell Ave. Southeast, next to Benny Marconi’s.
Amaya said the couple wanted to expand their offerings to include dinner service. At 16 West, Wok n Roll was open only for lunch. Most of the other businesses in the building did not have evening hours, he said, so attracting a dinner crowd would have been difficult.
The move allows Wok n Roll to “give full service to all of our customers,” Amaya said. Several have voiced excitement about dining with their families, who don’t often come along for a work-day lunch.
Amaya said they were drawn to Campbell Avenue because it’s the center of downtown and gets a lot of foot traffic.
“We figured it would be a prime location,” he said.
The new space has a bigger kitchen, which Amaya said will allow for a set-up more specific to cooking with woks. It also offers a dedicated dining room, unlike the previous location, which is cafeteria style. Amaya estimated the restaurant could seat about 40 people.
Amaya said he wants the restaurant to be a place where people not only can eat, but gather and feel a part of the family. He said the restaurant strives to “cook like we were cooking for our family.”
Wok n Roll Kitchen is open for both lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.
