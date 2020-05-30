The Jolly Grape in Grandin Village has started delivering wine, and the owner hopes to open for tastings soon.
Jimmy Muscaro last year shared his plans to turn a former paint shop into a wine bar and retail shop. He recently launched The Jolly Grape’s delivery service — it was always part of his business plan, but has taken off amid the coronavirus pandemic — and is preparing to open the space to the public when permitted to do so.
“We’re going with the flow,” he said. “The business is enough where we’re building the inventory in here and it’s been a great start, to be honest.”
Muscaro previously owned Jimmy Sardines pizza shop, which was located in the building that now houses Scratch Biscuit Company on Memorial Avenue.
Muscaro described the wine bar as a place where a customer could meet a friend for a glass of wine or two after work while snacking on a charcuterie plate or appetizers. He said the food menu will also include some heavier items, such as pasta dishes.
The space is decorated with vines, which Muscaro said was inspired by a trip to South America and his experience visiting vineyards there. The wine bar will have a casual, relaxed vibe, good for conversation.
“It’s going to be a place where it’s constantly going to be like happy hour, but at a little slower pace, sip and enjoy your wine,” Muscaro said. “If you like what you’re drinking, it’s right there on the shelf, grab a bottle or two or six and take it home. If you don’t want to carry it, delivery is free and we’ll drop it off at your house.”
Muscaro said the space will be available for private events, like rehearsal dinners.
The Jolly Grape is at 1418 Grandin Road S.W. Wine can be ordered for delivery online at thejollygrape.com.
