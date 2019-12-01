A new spot for private events and wine classes affiliated with Wine Gourmet has opened in Roanoke.
Owner Brian Powell he realized that the market lacked small-format locations that could be affordably rented for a board meeting or catered luncheon, prompting him to open the new venue, called Deux.
He also hopes the space can be used for wine classes, which were once offered at Wine Gourmet's Promenade Park location.
"It’s just trying to fill in a little bit of a gap in the marketplace and also allow us to grow as a store when it comes to educational seminars and spreading knowledge that has to do with wine and beer," he said.
Deux is at 549 Campbell Ave. S.W., across the street from the Jefferson Center. The space is about 800 square feet, which Powell said allows for small, intimate parties.
With the holiday shopping season in full swing at Wine Gourmet, Powell said that's his focus currently. But he plans to ramp up offerings at Deux in 2020, hopefully with two or three classes a month, in addition to private events.
But when the space became available, Powell decided to act, knowing real estate in the downtown area can be hard to come by.
"The space just had the right location and right price for us to start growing that concept kind of one day at a time," he said.
Powell said the space was named Deux — French for two — because it is Wine Gourmet's second concept.
The primary concept is Wine Gourmet, which sells wine, beer and gifts. He said Deux is designed to expand on that and "increase the entertainment factor."
