When I moved to Roanoke in 2015, local businesses helped me to feel at home.
Once I found my favorite place to lunch with colleagues, buy a gift for my sister, treat myself to dessert on a hard day or expand my beer knowledge, my new city didn't feel so unfamiliar.
We interact with businesses in our daily lives, and they help us to feel connected to our community. That's why I'm thrilled to be taking over the Business Intel column.
For the past four years I have covered Franklin County, where I reported on a wide range of subjects including local government, the development of a 550-acre business park and the agriculture industry. Of course, moonshine stories came up occasionally.
I'm excited for this new opportunity. I know the Business Intel column has many dedicated readers and I look forward to hearing from you. Please feel free to reach out with questions and tips, especially if they're about Trader Joe's.
