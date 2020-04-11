Volunteers are needed to help small businesses as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is seeking community members who can act as advisers, helping small businesses “review finances, navigate lending options and applications, assess stability, and assist with difficult decisions on day to day operations and employment.”

Ideal volunteers would be current or previous business owners, accountants, financial advisers, human resources professionals, bankers or professors.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the SBDC website: https://roanokesmallbusiness.org/volunteer.

