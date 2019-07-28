A training program for beer brewers is set to launch this fall at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center.
The initiative, a partnership with the University of Richmond, offers a yearlong course that will teach enrollees how to navigate the beer industry — from finding high-quality ingredients to proper brewing methods to final packaging and distribution.
The beer brewer professional certificate program is the first of its kind in the region. It’s expanding westward after getting its start in Richmond three years ago.
The Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, based in the Roanoke Higher Education Center, said the training will leave graduates well prepared to take on a variety of roles in the growing craft beer industry.
Local breweries are collaborating in the program, as is the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
The course, which costs $2,499, kicks off Nov. 12. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1. Those seeking early decision admission must apply by Aug. 1.
The program plans to accept 20 students during its inaugural year. For more information, contact Robyn Smyth at robyn@vt.edu or 767-6096. Or go online to the Roanoke Area Beer Brewer Professional Certificate page via the University of Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies. Or visit the program’s website at bit.ly/vtur.