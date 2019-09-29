An old-timey ice cream parlor and gift shop is closing its doors in Vinton.

Izzy’s Place specialized in ice cream cones, cupcakes and a selection of home decor, jewelry and other items made by local craftspeople.

The cozy little shop announced its closing this month after two years in business.

Donnie Curulla, who co-owned the place alongside her husband, Joe, said the family is grateful for the friendships made and the loyal customers who supported the store.

“We were very lucky,” she said. “It was just time to say good-bye to Izzy’s Place.”

The family will list the 850-square-foot storefront for lease. The building sits along a high-traffic corridor at 302 E. Washington Ave.

The business space occupies the first floor. The second floor holds an apartment that is rented out.

