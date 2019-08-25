A major renovation of the Kroger in Vinton has added a full-service Starbucks to the store.
The Starbucks outlet started serving up coffee this month at the supermarket at 915 Hardy Road. It’s the Seattle-based coffee chain’s first location in Vinton.
The new feature is part of a $3.7 million overhaul now underway at the 82,862-square-foot Kroger store. Other previously announced amenities set to open include a growler bar that will offer 12 beer taps and a rotating selection of wines.
The store is also refreshing its look and will be updating its menu of items like sushi.
The project, which has been underway throughout the summer, is part of the company’s push to reorganize its stores and expand its selection for customers.
A Kroger rep said the remodeling will create the feel of a brand-new store for shoppers. The addition of the Starbucks and growler bar is expected to generate 16 new jobs.
The bar will sell growler fills as well as drinks by the glass and flights.
Kroger, America’s largest grocery chain, has been steadily expanding its deployment of these types of amenities as it updates its competitive playbook.
The Vinton store will be the ninth in Virginia to launch a growler bar. A location in Cave Spring joined that list in 2015. In 2018, a store in Bonsack was revamped to add a Starbucks.
The current renovation in Vinton is set to wrap up this fall. The store has remained open throughout the project.