Roanoke's Hunting Hills Plaza is making room for a new tenant. 

Valvoline, which performs car maintenance and services like oil changes or tire rotations, is joining the shopping center off U.S. 220, according to Frank Martin with Hall Associates, who handles leasing at Hunting Hills Plaza. 

Work on the site is currently underway. He said it's expected to open in mid- to late April. 

The company already has a footprint in the region, with Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations on Challenger Avenue and on Salem's West Main Street. 

