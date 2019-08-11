O’Charley’s, a bar and grill with a Southern flair, is closing up shop at its Valley View location.
The Nashville-based chain shuttered its restaurant at Valley View Mall this month.
That decision was made as part of a broader analysis of the company’s more than 200 locations, officials said. Shifting industry competition, market strength and traffic patterns were among the considerations weighed.
“We appreciate our guests and the many friends we made over the years at this location,” said Craig Barber, president of O'Charley's and CEO of its parent company.
“We are also grateful to our team members who so capably served our guests and have assisted them in transitioning to available area stores or new employment.”
The restaurant’s property, located at 4765 Valley View Blvd., will be put up for sale. The site spans about 1.5 acres and houses a building of more than 6,600-square-feet, according to Roanoke’s GIS data.
O’Charley’s bought the property in 1998.
Employees at the local restaurant confirmed they were given advance notice of the closing and were offered the option of moving to other locations or positions.
O’Charley’s is preserving its restaurant in Christiansburg.