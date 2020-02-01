The Quarter

The Quarter, a Cajun restaurant that opened on Salem Avenue in 2011, will become Crescent City Bourbon & Barbecue. 

 Photo by Casey Fabris

A downtown Roanoke restaurant plans to shift its focus from Cajun food to barbecue. 

The Quarter, which opened on Salem Avenue in 2011, is rebranding as Crescent City Bourbon & Barbecue.

"We thought that the Cajun concept had kind of run its course and we decided to switch over to a primary focus on barbecue to create some new energy," said Neal Keesee, one of the restaurant's owners. 

Barbecue has been missing from the downtown food scene since the departure of Blues BBQ Co., he said. That restaurant, located in one of the corners of Market Square, closed in 2016

Crescent City will retain some of the popular menu items from The Quarter, Keesee said. 

The restaurant will temporarily close for renovations and decor changes to fit the new theme. Saturday marked its final day doing business as The Quarter, Keesee said. He hopes to open Crescent City by mid-March but acknowledged that it could take a bit longer. 

"We look forward to everybody coming down and trying us out when we get reopened and appreciate everybody’s support in the past," Keesee said. 

Tags

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

Load comments