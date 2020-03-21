Popular Roanoke eatery Tacos Rojas will bring its authentic Mexican food to Keagy Village

Octavio Rojas, who owns and operates the restaurant along with his family, said he hopes to open the new location in April. Tacos Rojas will take over the space formerly occupied by All Day Pizza and Cafe, which closed last fall. 

"We like this neighborhood. We think it's a good idea," Rojas said of the southwest Roanoke County shopping center. 

Tacos Rojas launched its restaurant in the Mountain View neighborhood in 2012. Last fall it expanded by adding a second location at the Roanoke City Market Building

Tacos Rojas has become well known in the community, Rojas said, drawing customers not only from Roanoke, but also Salem and Rocky Mount. 

"They know Tacos Rojas," he said. "They know our recipe is from my mom and it’s homemade, it’s fresh."

The Keagy Village location will be able to seat upward of 60 people, Rojas said. He plans to acquire a license to allow the restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages like margaritas. 

Rojas said he's already heard from customers who live in the Cave Spring area and are excited to have a Tacos Rojas closer to home. They can expect to see the same menu, recipes and family at the new location. 

