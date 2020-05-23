A new ramen restaurant opened this month in the Lamp Lighter Mall.
Owner Jason Wu said Sticks & Spoons Ramen Bar will offer fresh, traditional ramen, with his personal twist. While he plans to keep the menu small and focus on ramen, Wu said the restaurant will also serve other Asian dishes.
Opening a ramen bar has been on Wu’s mind for years. He wanted to bring something affordable and home-cooked, essentially Asian comfort food, to Roanoke.
“I just love ramen,” Wu said.
A few weeks prior to opening the restaurant, Wu began introducing diners to Sticks & Spoons through ramen meal kits to be prepared and eaten at home. Wu said he got good feedback on the kits, but he could deliver them only a few times a week. The brick-and-mortar location allows him to serve up dishes more frequently.
The restaurant is small, with a bar that Wu said would seat about a dozen people. He said the size is not uncommon for a Japanese ramen shop. Wu expects to do a good deal of takeout business.
“I’m not going to say I have the best ramen in the world or anything like that, but definitely I’ll do my best to make sure that it’s done properly and it tastes good,” Wu said.
Sticks & Spoons is located at 5524 Williamson Road Suite 4. The restaurant is open seven days a week, from noon to 7:30 p.m., though Wu said he’s still settling in and may adjust the hours in the future.
