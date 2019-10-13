A well-known local gift shop is planning to shutter its flagship storefront later this year.
Steger Creek, which offers a mix of holiday items, home decor and other goods, recently announced it was closing its location at the historic Virginian Railway Station off Jefferson Street.
The store’s final date hasn’t been set yet but mid- to late November is being eyed, said co-owner Alex Pace.
“We’re sad to be closing,” Pace said. “It’s just a change in our life that we’re ready to make. We’ll miss all of our good customers.”
Steger Creek first opened its doors more than 30 years ago. Pace and her husband, Michael, purchased the shop in 2004 and last year moved it into the refurbished, circa-1909 train station building owned by the Roanoke Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society.
Pace said she hopes another tenant will take up residence at the station.
“This building and this location has a lot of potential,” she said. “It’s a great space.”
Steger Creek also runs the gift shop for the downtown Taubman Museum of Art. That partnership will continue for the time being as the Paces assess their future plans.
The shop’s independent storefront is holding a closing sale with deep discounts on its inventory. The store, located at 1402 S. Jefferson St., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Mondays to Saturdays.
