A Union Hall wellness spa offering salt therapy is now booking appointments.
Southlake Spa & Salt Room opened in Franklin County this month. Salt therapy is currently being offered in private and communal rooms, and in January the spa plans to add yoga and other wellness workshops, said Lori Dupier, who owns the business with her husband Jeff.
Dupier said the spa was “creating a space for health of mind, body and soul.”
The spa will offer dry salt therapy, in which a generator finely grinds the salt and creates an aerosol released into the room that visitors breathe in. Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, is said to help with respiratory issues and skin conditions, Dupier said.
Many of the spa’s services will take place in a repurposed grain bin the Dupiers purchased on Craigslist.
A 30-minute salt therapy session in the communal room costs $22 a person, while the private room is $50. The communal room can seat up to eight and the private room can accommodate two, Dupier said.
The spa is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Appointments are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.