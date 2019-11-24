A soul food restaurant serving up classics like fried chicken and catfish has opened in Roanoke.
Elisha Campbell, owner of Doc's Soul Food, named the restaurant for his late father, whose nickname was Doc. The two worked together at a family cleaning business and also hoped to one day open a restaurant together.
"Everything that we make is homemade," he said. "I always wanted a restaurant like that."
Doc's Soul Food opened last month is at 604 Fifth St. S.W.
Campbell said he strives to offer affordable meals. The restaurant has many specials, which can go for as low as $4.50. Lunch specials are typically no more than $8, he said.
Thanks to a grand opening special priced at $4.50, Campbell said, a customer said she managed to feed her whole family for around $30.
"Sometimes, that means more than anything," he said, noting it can be expensive to go out to eat with a family.
Campbell said the restaurant has a "laid-back" vibe and is family-friendly, with games for kids. Two subs on the menu are named for Campbell's own children.
Doc's Soul Food is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. When the restaurant first opened, it offered only lunch and dinner, but recently started serving breakfast as well.
