Downtown Roanoke's first craft brewery announced it will close this month.
The owners of Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers, located at 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., plan to sell the brewing operation and real estate. It's unclear when exactly the brewery will close its doors, but it will be sometime in November.
Locals with experience in craft brewing will be moving into the space. They declined to discuss their plans as the sale is not yet finalized.
Soaring Ridge's owners weren't looking to sell the brewery but were approached with an offer they couldn't refuse, said Emily Phillips, one of the owners. She called the decision "bittersweet."
"It’s hard because we had really fun times and it was a fun experience and we thought we put out a good product," Phillips said.
Taking the brewery to the next level requires certain investments, Phillips said, which she believes the new owners will be able to provide. She gave the installation of a heating and cooling system and the addition of a kitchen as examples.
Soaring Ridge opened in 2014. In the years since, the beer scene has exploded in the Roanoke Valley, with numerous craft breweries opening. Phillips said the brewery's owners are proud to have started "forging the way for the scene in Roanoke."
