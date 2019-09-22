A coffee house offering locally roasted java and lakeside views is up and running in Moneta.
Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House, a project of couple Sara and Kevin Gray, can be reached both by car and by boat at Bridgewater Plaza.
“We saw it and thought it was the perfect place,” Sara Gray said of the 1,900-square-foot cafe and kitchen.
The space, at 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, includes an outdoor deck overlooking the water and cozy indoor seating where patrons can sit and chat, Gray said.
The coffee beans come from Lexington Coffee Roasters. Good Karma Tea Co. in Lynchburg and Homestead Creamery in Franklin County are also suppliers.
“We like to use local, high-quality ingredients,” Gray said.
In addition to its coffee and tea menu, the cafe serves up made-to-order sandwiches and a selection of salads and pastries baked in-house.
The coffee spot opened its doors this spring and had a good summer season, Gray said, adding they were heartened to see support from both vacationers and locals.
Gray, a school counselor for years, found herself able to shift to managing the cafe full-time.
With fall approaching, the shop is adjusting its hours but will continue to be open seven days a week. The new hours run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
