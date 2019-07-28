A new skateboard shop has taken wing in downtown Roanoke.
Flying Panther Skate Shop, set up at 430 Salem Ave. next to BLADE Gaming, offers boards, parts and shirts.
“The skateboarding community has been growing more and more over the past few years,” said co-owner Farrin Swartz.
“It’s becoming way more popular as a sport in all of America, really,” he said. “We wanted to be here to provide for that community and give people a place to go, hang out and get what they need when they need it.”
This is the first local skating store to open since Greenhouse Boardshop closed its Roanoke location years ago, Swartz said.
In the time since, many have had to rely on online ordering or drive to other communities 40 or more minutes away to get their boarding gear.
“Not having a local place for people to go that’s really by skateboarders, for skateboarders, has always sort of bummed me out,” Swartz said.
Flying Panther marked its grand opening this month with live music and a cookout. The shop is in the same building as BLADE Gaming, next door to Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje, but has an independent entrance.
BLADE, a gathering spot for fans of board games, is co-owned by Swartz’s father, Josh Swartz, who’s also a partner in Flying Panther.
Farrin Swartz said the shop plans to be active in advocating for the skate community. It supports the push to bring a new skate park to the city and is part of early efforts to find private partners to help create new spaces for skateboarding.
“If people can do anything to help, whether they have supplies or plans or a place to build, just call me or come down to the shop anytime,” he said.
Currently, Swartz is running the shop solo. The store is keeping regular hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Outside of that schedule, purchases can be made through BLADE Gaming, whose staff can handle requests. BLADE is open noon to midnight six days a week. It’s closed Tuesdays.