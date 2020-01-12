A major expansion is nearing completion at downtown Roanoke's Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon.
The second floor of the Campbell Avenue building was renovated to provide overflow space for the restaurant and music venue, popular among country music fans. Sidewinders is gaining an additional 7,500 square feet, said Scott Howard, who owns the business along with two partners.
The renovation has been in the works for several years. The space was previously used for offices by the bank next door, Howard said. Now it features a long, gleaming bar, a stage, a dance floor and tables and chairs for diners.
Howard said the extra space will allow Sidewinders to feature other genres of music in addition to country.
"Country's what made us," he said, but patrons ask for other types of music as well, like rock or '80s tribute bands.
"We just decided to do the expansion to try to offer more things for downtown and hopefully drive more business to downtown," Howard said.
Sidewinders opened in 2012 and its owners purchased the building in 2014. With its success, Sidewinders has experienced some growing pains, Howard said. He called the expansion "long overdue."
Howard said he plans to hire an additional 18 to 20 employees.
Though the renovation of the second floor is nearly finished — Howard expects it to be open to the public by the end of the month — he's already thinking about the next project. He'd like to eventually open up the rooftop. And the building also has a third floor that would be available for future expansion if needed.
