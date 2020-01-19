A new venture from the owners of Martin's Downtown is set to open early next month.
Sidecar is a European bistro-style restaurant that will have an extensive seafood list and serve imported beer and wines, said Jason Martin, who owns both eateries with his family.
The new space, which is located beside Martin's, features a white quartz bartop, tufted brown leather-like booths, gold accents and paint that Martin said evokes British racing green. He described the vibe as "vintage luxury."
Sidecar is meant to complement Martin's by offering diners something entirely different, Martin said. Where Martin's is a rock-and-roll American bar and grill that counts hamburgers and mac and cheese among its most popular items, he said Sidecar will have a "menu with more finesse, more focus" and a quiet atmosphere that allows for conversation.
Though Sidecar will be upscale, Martin said it should have something for everyone. The restaurant will offer a variety of small plates, along with traditional entrees.
"If you want to come in and just have a beer and great house-made brat, we’ve got that experience for you," he said. "If you want to come in and have a bunch of shared small plates and some really elegant French wines, we’re going to have that for you."
The idea for Sidecar grew out of a need for additional space for Martin's and its catering business. When a space next door became available that would allow for expanding the back of house, it was a no-brainer, Martin said.
"And then we were like, OK, we have these extra 50 seats up front, about 1,000 square feet — what are we going to do with this?" he said.
Martin considered a number of "niche-y concepts" from a pizza place to a tiki bar. But ultimately, he landed on Sidecar. The name references not only its proximity to Martin's but also the cocktail, as the restaurant will have an extensive cocktail menu.
Sidecar, at 411 First St. S.W., will be open Tuesday through Saturday.
